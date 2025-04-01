Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FAQs

Q1. Who is eligible to register?

 If you're a military member, healthcare professional, a first responder, teacher, student, senior, or new to Canada, you are eligible to register.

Q2. What are the benefits of becoming a LG Community store member?

Benefits of membership include:

 

- Special and exclusive prices just for you

- Access to pre-order the latest products

- Exclusive bundle offers on combining premium products

- Free delivery for all online orders

Q3. How to register with LG Community store?

Verify your eligibility, receive a code, and apply it at checkout for instant rewards on LG products. It's quick and easy!

Q4. How can I track my order?

You can check the status of your order in the "My orders" section of the LG online shop. If you placed the order as a guest, you can track your order using the following link: Support > Order support > Track my order.

Q5. How is my order shipped and delivered?

Depending on the size of your order, it will be delivered either by appointment or as a parcel drop-off. For large appliance orders, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, delivery will be appointment-based. When placing your order, you can select a preferred delivery date. The 3rd-party delivery company will then contact you to finalize the delivery schedule. For all other small-sized orders, delivery will be made as a parcel with a tracking number. You can always track the status of your order through our website. Please refer to 'How can I track my order?' for instructions.

Q6. What steps should I take if I am unavailable at the scheduled delivery time?

If the courier is unsuccessful in delivering your package, they will provide you with a notification indicating the attempted delivery and the contact number to arrange for the next delivery.

Q7. What is LG Community store's return policy?

For purchases made from the LG Community store, you have 15 days from the delivery date of the product to initiate a return. You can request a return through the "My Account" page or by contacting us, and we will be happy to assist you. Please note the following:

 

- For large appliance returns, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, a restocking fee of 15% will be deducted from the refund amount.

 

- For all other small-sized returns, the shipping cost to return the item to our warehouse will be deducted from the refund amount.

 

- The refund will be issued using the same payment method you used during the purchase process.

 

- It may take up to 2 weeks from the time we receive your order to inspect it and to process the refund, and a restocking fee might be applied based on the reason for the return."

Q8. How do I return a product?

You can request a return through the “My Order” page, by phone at 1-888-542-2623, or through the online shopping web chat on the LG Canada website. Once your return request is approved, we will arrange the return with the courier. You will receive a notification or be contacted by the courier on behalf of the LG Parterner store.

Q9. Environmental Handling Fees (EHFs)

LG participates in provincial recycling programs across Canada. The goal of these programs is to keep end of life products out of landfills. 

 

The EHFs, which vary by product and province, help cover the cost of these programs. EHFs are not taxes. For more information on the programs specific to each province, please see the links below.

 

 

Alberta

For electronics: Please visit Alberta Recycling Management Authority

 

British columbia

For large appliances: Please visit MARR BC

For small appliances: Please visit ElectroRecycle

For electronics: Please visit EPRA BC

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle BC

 

Manitoba

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Manitoba

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Manitoba

 

New brunswick

For electronics: Please visit EPRA New Brunswick

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle New Brunswick

 

Newfoundland

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Newfoundland

 

Northwest territories

For electronics: Please see the Northwest Territories Electronics Recycling Program

 

Nova scotia

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Nova Scotia

 

Nunavut

At this time, there are no end-of-life product recycling programs in nunavut.

 

Ontario

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Ontario

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Ontario

 

Prince edward island

For electronics: Please visit EPRA PEI

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle PEI

 

Quebec

For certain household appliance and air conditioning products, the government of quebec requires that the EHF is included in the price of the subject products. For more information on this program, please vist Go Recycle.

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Quebec

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Quebec

 

Saskatchewan

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Saskatchewan

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recyle Saskatchewan

 

Yukon yerritory

For electronics: Please visit Recycle Yukon Electronics