For purchases made from the LG Community store, you have 15 days from the delivery date of the product to initiate a return. You can request a return through the "My Account" page or by contacting us, and we will be happy to assist you. Please note the following:

- For large appliance returns, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, a restocking fee of 15% will be deducted from the refund amount.

- For all other small-sized returns, the shipping cost to return the item to our warehouse will be deducted from the refund amount.

- The refund will be issued using the same payment method you used during the purchase process.

- It may take up to 2 weeks from the time we receive your order to inspect it and to process the refund, and a restocking fee might be applied based on the reason for the return."