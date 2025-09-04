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Zero Clearance™ Fridge. Built-in look, no built-in price. FREE delivery and haul-away.

Zero Clearance™ Fridge. Built-in look, no built-in price. FREE delivery and haul-away.

Zero Clearance™ Fridge

Built-in look,
no built-in price

FREE delivery and haul-away

Disclaimer:



Available from April 30, 2026, on LG.ca with purchase of select products, while supplies last. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer. No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. VIP sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.

 

Services must be added to the cart during checkout.

 

Free standard delivery applies to eligible in-stock orders placed on LG.ca and to Canadian addresses within our service areas (excluding Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories). Free Express delivery available in select GTA and GVA areas. Offer excludes Accessories, Microwaves, Vacuums, Pedestals/Sidekick. Standard rates apply to non-eligible items.

 

On the delivery date, LG agrees to haul away LG Member’s old appliance at no extra cost (excluding TVs, microwaves, vacuums, commercial appliances, refrigerators wider than 36"" and accessories). To qualify for this service, the old appliance must be the same appliance type and in the same space as the new one being delivered. The old appliance must be empty and disconnected from electricity, gas and/or water hookups. No obstacles can be in the path of removal including but not limited to furniture, narrow doorways or stairways, toys, pets, snow, ice, etc. LG will not disassemble old appliance prior to removal. LG may, in its sole discretion, refuse to deliver and/or haul away your appliance if it deems the conditions are too hazardous. For more info see our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. 

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New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

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