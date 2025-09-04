Disclaimer:







Available to Canadian residents from April 9, 2026, on LG.ca with purchase of select products, while supplies last. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer. No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. VIP sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.

Services must be added to the cart during checkout.

Free standard delivery (or free Express delivery in select areas of the GTA) available. Shipping offers apply to in-stock orders placed on LG.ca. Offer only applies to shipping addresses in Canada excluding Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories. Offer does not apply to Accessories, Microwaves, Vacuums, Pedestals/Sidekick. Items purchased online that do not qualify for free shipping are subject to standard shipping charges (unless otherwise indicated).

On the delivery date, LG agrees to haul away LG Member’s old appliance at no extra cost (excluding TVs, microwaves, vacuums, commercial appliances, refrigerators wider than 36"" and accessories). To qualify for this service, the old appliance must be the same appliance type and in the same space as the new one being delivered. The old appliance must be empty and disconnected from electricity, gas and/or water hookups. No obstacles can be in the path of removal including but not limited to furniture, narrow doorways or stairways, toys, pets, snow, ice, etc. LG will not disassemble old appliance prior to removal. LG may, in its sole discretion, refuse to deliver and/or haul away your appliance if it deems the conditions are too hazardous. For more info see our Terms & Conditions of Purchase.