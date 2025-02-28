A revolution with its unique 360 degree filtration that delivers cleaner air, the LG PuriCare™ 360 enhances the circulation even at the bottom half of the unit.

From an expansive living room to an office, LG PuriCare™ 360 provides cleaner air where and when you need it, with coverage for rooms up to 2059 sq. ft. at one air change per hour or up to 429 sq. ft. at 4.8 air changes per hour.