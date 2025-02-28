We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ 360 with NanoFiber True HEPA
Key Features
- Superb 360° filtration system with NanoFiber True HEPA Filter
- Coverage for rooms up to 2059 sq.ft. @ one ACH (Air Changes per Hour) or up to 429 sq.ft. @ 4.8 ACH
- Compact design and light body makes it easy to move while taking up less space
- CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® by AAFA (Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America)
- Whisper-quiet sound levels as low as 23 decibels in Sleep Mode
- PM 1.0 Sensor and Smart LED Indicator provide visual status of indoor air quality
What’s to love about LG PuriCare 360 HIT?
Superb Filtration System
Multi-filter purification
Compact Size
Visible Air Quality
Smart Air Care
Superb Filtration System
Give your air a deep clean
Multiple layers of powerful filters help capture fine dust and allergens such as pollen and pet dander. NanoFiber True HEPA filter traps on average 99.97% of particles 0.3μm1 in size.
The mother and the baby are together and the product is working
Compact Size
Fits anywhere, covers more space
Compact design and light body makes it easy to move while taking up less space.
360 Degree Filtration
A revolution with its unique 360 degree filtration that delivers cleaner air, the LG PuriCare™ 360 enhances the circulation even at the bottom half of the unit.
From an expansive living room to an office, LG PuriCare™ 360 provides cleaner air where and when you need it, with coverage for rooms up to 2059 sq. ft. at one air change per hour or up to 429 sq. ft. at 4.8 air changes per hour.
Know the Air Quality, Right Now
The PM 1.0 Sensor continuously monitors & detects particles as small as one microns. Air quality rating is displayed on intelligent LED indicator.
The product display color is shown in red-orange-yellow-green.
No-Effort Air Care
With Auto Mode, you don't have to hassle with manually adjusting the controls to get optimal air quality levels, the system does it for you. It can detect changes in the air and will adjust as needed until it reaches the green zone.
No-Effort Air Care
LG ThinQ™
A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ APP
The ThinQ app3 offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Manage and monitor your air purifier remotely, view air quality and filter status, connect with Google or Alexa voice assistants, and access smart diagnosis, customer support and more.
A person controls the product remotely by LG ThinQ®
*Wi-Fi and ThinQ app required.
