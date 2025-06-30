Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Rebates and Offers

Rebates in Canada, Federal, Provincial, & Muicipal

Federal Incentives

 

Oil-to-Heat Pump Affordability Program

 

Canada Greener Homes Loan

 

Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program

 

GST / HST New Housing Rebate

Provincial Incentives (Ontario)

 

Ontario New Housing Rebate

 

Enbridge Gas Home Winterproofing Program

 

Hydro One Low-Income Energy Assistance Program

 

Home Renovation Savings Program

Municipal Incentives

 

Home Energy Loan Program (HELP)

 

Energy Retrofit Loans

 

Better Homes Kingston

More information:

Find authorized LG contractor near you.

Find a Contractor

*Important: The information provided on this page is for general reference only. Please refer to applicable program requirements for details and further information. LG does administer any programs and not guarantee the availability, eligibility, or specific terms of rebate programs. It is the customer’s responsibility to verify the most current information and requirements directly with the appropriate government agency or official program website before making a purchase or submitting a claim. LG is not responsible for any inaccuracies or missed opportunities related to rebate programs.