10,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner
*Inverter Technology is a key attribute of LG inverter portable air conditioners. It is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor and adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature. This is more energy efficient than Non-inverter Technology portable air conditioners, which turns the compressor either on or off to regulate temperature. Testing shows LG inverter portable air conditioner (LP1419IVSM) saves up to 40% more energy that LG non-inverter portable air conditioner (LP1417GSR).
*Based on U.S. DOE Standard, 10CFR PT. revised testing guidelines. Indicated maximum BTUs will be lower than models that use the ASHRAE standard.
*When in sleep mode.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
-
3517
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
-
1140
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
-
1140
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
-
350.0
-
Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)
-
N/A
-
Exhaust Hose Length(m)
-
1.7
-
HVAC Type
-
C/O
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(inch)
-
N/A
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
493 x 773 x 460
-
Product Type
-
Portable
-
Product Type II
-
Inverter
-
Product Weight(kg)
-
32.2
-
Product Weight(lb.)
-
N/A
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
115, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-
N/A
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-
N/A
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
772454076251
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Type & Model Name
-
Portable Air Conditioner (LP0824IVSM)
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
-
2024-05
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
-
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
-
LP0824IVSM
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Fan Mode
-
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
-
N/A
-
Human Body Detecting
-
N/A
-
Low Noise
-
Yes
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
-
Yes
-
Reservation
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Stabilizer Free Operation
-
N/A
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
-
N/A
COOLING
-
Fan Speed
-
3 Steps
-
4way
-
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (up & down)
-
Yes
-
Power Cooling
-
N/A
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
-
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
-
N/A
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
-
White(White Deco)
-
Display
-
Number Display
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
-
N/A
-
Energy Monitoring
-
N/A
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
-
N/A
FILTER
-
Micro Filter
-
Yes
-
Allergy Filter
-
N/A
-
Dust Filter
-
N/A
-
Fine Dust Filter
-
N/A
-
Pre Filter
-
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
-
Yes
Buy Directly
LP0824IVSM
10,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner