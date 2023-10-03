About Cookies on This Site

10,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

10,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner

LP0824IVSM

10,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Smart Wi-Fi Portable Air Conditioner

Front view

SmartThinQ-D_new

RAC-CA-PortableAC-Inverter-LP1419IVSM-04-SmartThinQ-D

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

With the LG ThinQ® app, you can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature, no matter where you are. You can also use simple voice commands via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
RAC-CA-PortableAC-Inverter-LP1419IVSM-01-1-Energy-Saving-D
Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

LG portable air conditioners with DUAL Inverter Compressor™ provide cool temperatures with up to 40% more energy savings*. Enjoy LG's revolutionary inverter technology that's both powerful and quiet.

*Inverter Technology is a key attribute of LG inverter portable air conditioners. It is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor and adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature. This is more energy efficient than Non-inverter Technology portable air conditioners, which turns the compressor either on or off to regulate temperature. Testing shows LG inverter portable air conditioner (LP1419IVSM) saves up to 40% more energy that LG non-inverter portable air conditioner (LP1417GSR).

Maximum Cooling

LG DUAL Inverter portable air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.

Match Room Size to BTUs/hr

Picking the right home air conditioner is very easy with the right information. Before buying an air conditioner, find out how many BTUs you need.

*Based on U.S. DOE Standard, 10CFR PT. revised testing guidelines. Indicated maximum BTUs will be lower than models that use the ASHRAE standard.

RAC-CA-PortableAC-Inverter-LP1419IVSM-03-1-Quiet-Operation-D

Quiet Operation

LG portable air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB*, thanks to LG's unique BLDC Motor and DUAL Inverter Compressor™, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

*When in sleep mode.

Sleep Mode

This mode keeps operating noise to a minimum and turns the air conditioner off after a set time. The timer can be set from 1 to 7 hours.

24-hour On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air conditioner turns off when you plan it to.
RAC-CA-PortableAC-Inverter-LP1419IVSM-05-Installation-D

Easy Storage and Installation

The installation kit and hose make it easy to install and conveniently store, while saving space. Smooth gliding caster wheels allow you to move it around the home and office.

3-in-1 Operation

The cool mode is ideal for powerful cooling and dehumidifying in hot days. In fan mode, the fan circulates air while dry mode is ideal for rainy and damp days.

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

Multiple Fan Speed

Low, Mid, or High 3-way adjustment.

Auto Restart

If the power cuts off, your unit resumes its previous operation shortly after power is restored.

Auto Evaporating
System

After turning off the air conditioner, the drying function automatically runs for 10 minutes.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Cooling Capacity Max(W)

3517

Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

1140

Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

1140

Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

350.0

Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

N/A

Exhaust Hose Length(m)

1.7

HVAC Type

C/O

Product Dimension_WxHxD(inch)

N/A

Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

493 x 773 x 460

Product Type

Portable

Product Type II

Inverter

Product Weight(kg)

32.2

Product Weight(lb.)

N/A

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

115, 60

Refrigerant Type

R32

Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454076251

COMPLIANCE

Product Type & Model Name

Portable Air Conditioner (LP0824IVSM)

Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

2024-05

Manufacturer (Importer)

LG Electronics

Product Model Name

LP0824IVSM

CONVENIENCE

Remote Controller

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Fan Mode

Yes

Filter Alarm

N/A

Human Body Detecting

N/A

Low Noise

Yes

On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

Yes

Reservation

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Stabilizer Free Operation

N/A

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd Part device)

N/A

COOLING

Fan Speed

3 Steps

4way

Up-Down

Airflow direction control (up & down)

Yes

Power Cooling

N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

Dehumidification

Yes

Humidity Sensor

N/A

DESIGN

Color(Body)

White(White Deco)

Display

Number Display

ENERGY SAVING

Active Energy Control

N/A

Energy Monitoring

N/A

ICA(I control Ampere)

N/A

FILTER

Micro Filter

Yes

Allergy Filter

N/A

Dust Filter

N/A

Fine Dust Filter

N/A

Pre Filter

N/A

HYGIENE

Auto Cleaning

Yes

