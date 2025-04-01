We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Appreciation program
LG Appreciation Program Benefits
FAQs
LG Partner store
LG Community store
Q1. What is LG Partner store?
The LG Partner store is a dedicated platform where our esteemed business partners can enjoy exclusive deals on LG products. Tailored to meet the needs of various industries, this platform provides special offers and advantages to help support our partners' growth and success.
Q2. What payment methods are available?
We offer credit card payment options (VISA, Mastercard and American Express), as well as debit (VISA Debit and Debit Mastercard). Additionally, we offer financing options through Affirm.
Q3. How can I track my order?
You can check the status of your order in the "My orders" section of the LG online shop. If you placed the order as a guest, you can track your order using the following link: Support > Order dupport > Track my order.
Q4. How is my order shipped and delivered?
Depending on the size of your order, it will be delivered either by appointment or as a parcel drop-off. For large appliance orders, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, delivery will be appointment-based. When placing your order, you can select a preferred delivery date. The 3rd-party delivery company will then contact you to finalize the delivery schedule. For all other small-sized orders, delivery will be made as a parcel with a tracking number. You can always track the status of your order through our website. Please refer to 'How can I track my order?' for instructions.
Q5. What steps should I take if I am unavailable at the scheduled delivery time?
If the courier is unsuccessful in delivering your package, they will provide you with a notification indicating the attempted delivery and the contact number to arrange for the next delivery.
Q6. My product has arrived damaged. What should I do?
If the packaging of the product arrives damaged at the time of delivery, it is advisable to open the product in the presence of the courier to check its contents. If the product is damaged, we would advise you to refuse delivery. If a product is found to be damaged or faulty immediately after delivery, you can request a return through the online shop. Please notify us of the return within 48 hours of the order delivery date.
Q7. What is LG Partner store's return policy?
For purchases made from the LG Partner store, you have 15 days from the delivery date of the product to initiate a return. Please note the following:
- For large appliance returns, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, a restocking fee of 15% will be deducted from the refund amount.
- For all other small-sized returns, the shipping cost to return the item to our warehouse will be deducted from the refund amount.
- The refund will be issued using the same payment method you used during the purchase process.
- It may take up to 2 weeks from the time we receive your order to inspect it and to process the refund, and a restocking fee might be applied based on the reason for the return."
Q8. How do I return a product?
You can request a return through the “My Order” page, by phone at 1-888-542-2623, or through the online shopping web chat on the LG Canada website. Once your return request is approved, we will arrange the return with the courier. You will receive a notification or be contacted by the courier on behalf of the LG Parterner store.
Q9. Environmental Handling Fees (EHFs)
LG participates in provincial recycling programs across Canada. The goal of these programs is to keep end of life products out of landfills.
The EHFs, which vary by product and province, help cover the cost of these programs. EHFs are not taxes. For more information on the programs specific to each province, please see the links below.
Alberta
For electronics: Please visit Alberta Recycling Management Authority
British columbia
For large appliances: Please visit MARR BC
For small appliances: Please visit ElectroRecycle
For electronics: Please visit EPRA BC
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle BC
Manitoba
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Manitoba
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Manitoba
New brunswick
For electronics: Please visit EPRA New Brunswick
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle New Brunswick
Newfoundland
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Newfoundland
Northwest territories
For electronics: Please see the Northwest Territories Electronics Recycling Program
Nova scotia
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Nova Scotia
Nunavut
At this time, there are no end-of-life product recycling programs in nunavut.
Ontario
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Ontario
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Ontario
Prince edward island
For electronics: Please visit EPRA PEI
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle PEI
Quebec
For certain household appliance and air conditioning products, the government of quebec requires that the EHF is included in the price of the subject products. For more information on this program, please vist Go Recycle.
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Quebec
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Quebec
Saskatchewan
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Saskatchewan
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recyle Saskatchewan
Yukon yerritory
For electronics: Please visit Recycle Yukon Electronics
Q1. Who is eligible to register?
If you're a military member, healthcare professional, a first responder, teacher, student, senior, or new to Canada, you are eligible to register.
Q2. What are the benefits of becoming a LG Community store member?
Benefits of membership include:
- Special and exclusive prices just for you
- Access to pre-order the latest products
- Exclusive bundle offers on combining premium products
- Free delivery for all online orders
Q3. How to register with LG Community store?
Verify your eligibility, receive a code, and apply it at checkout for instant rewards on LG products. It's quick and easy!
Q4. How can I track my order?
You can check the status of your order in the "My orders" section of the LG online shop. If you placed the order as a guest, you can track your order using the following link: Support > Order support > Track my order.
Q5. How is my order shipped and delivered?
Depending on the size of your order, it will be delivered either by appointment or as a parcel drop-off. For large appliance orders, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, delivery will be appointment-based. When placing your order, you can select a preferred delivery date. The 3rd-party delivery company will then contact you to finalize the delivery schedule. For all other small-sized orders, delivery will be made as a parcel with a tracking number. You can always track the status of your order through our website. Please refer to 'How can I track my order?' for instructions.
Q6. What steps should I take if I am unavailable at the scheduled delivery time?
If the courier is unsuccessful in delivering your package, they will provide you with a notification indicating the attempted delivery and the contact number to arrange for the next delivery.
Q7. What is LG Community store's return policy?
For purchases made from the LG Community store, you have 15 days from the delivery date of the product to initiate a return. You can request a return through the "My Account" page or by contacting us, and we will be happy to assist you. Please note the following:
- For large appliance returns, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, a restocking fee of 15% will be deducted from the refund amount.
- For all other small-sized returns, the shipping cost to return the item to our warehouse will be deducted from the refund amount.
- The refund will be issued using the same payment method you used during the purchase process.
- It may take up to 2 weeks from the time we receive your order to inspect it and to process the refund, and a restocking fee might be applied based on the reason for the return."
Q8. How do I return a product?
You can request a return through the “My Order” page, by phone at 1-888-542-2623, or through the online shopping web chat on the LG Canada website. Once your return request is approved, we will arrange the return with the courier. You will receive a notification or be contacted by the courier on behalf of the LG Parterner store.
