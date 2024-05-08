We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5” UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Monitor with HDR 10
Work smarter, play better
Make your work and play smarter with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K display, and its slim design will save space.
LG MyView Smart Monitor.
Display
31.5” IPS display
4K UHD (3840x2160)
Wide Viewing Angle
Convenience
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote support
Design
Stylish Design
3-side thin bezel
Simple Back Side (Jack Cover)
webOS 23 new home
Personalized discoveries await
With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG fitness.
webOS 23 new home.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related service are required. It may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game*
Jump right into the game
No need for a gaming console - play games through LG MyView Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.
Music
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy customized music immersively with 7W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
**Supported services may differ by country.
31.5” UHD 4K IPS display
Great display for both work and play
4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 95% DCI-P3 reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles. It lets you experience dramatic visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.
31.5” UHD 4K IPS display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Easy control with
LG ThinQ app & Magic Remote
Smart control with ThinQ app by smartphone*
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.
Voice recognition by Magic
Remote**
With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favorite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
**The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The USB Type-C and HDMI cables are included in the package. (Depend on country)
Stylish, yet minimal
The slim body with a 3-side thin bezel naturally matches your office or home and occupies minimal space. Experience a stylish curved frame and minimal design with a jack cover, hiding various ports on the back.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
32SR70U-W
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
45W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A, 2ea)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
YES
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Speaker
7W x2
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V, 7.37A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes (Depend on contry)
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
User Screw 4EA
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES (Slim Remote)
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
820 x 141 x 527
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
735.7 x 447.5 x 62.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
811.6 x 456.8 x 109.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.5kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.0kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.6kg
FEATURES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
