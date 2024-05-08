Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5” UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) Monitor with HDR 10

32SR70U-W

front view with remote control
LG MyView Smart Monitor - One screen. Endless possibilities.

One screen. Endless possibilities


LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.


In your own space,
with your own screen


Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space. Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.


Work smarter, play better



Make your work and play smarter with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K display, and its slim design will save space.


LG MyView Smart Monitor.


Display


31.5” IPS display

4K UHD (3840x2160)

Wide Viewing Angle

Convenience


webOS Smart Monitor

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Magic Remote support

Design


Stylish Design

3-side thin bezel

Simple Back Side (Jack Cover)


webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await



With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG fitness.


webOS 23 new home.



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

**Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.


Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

Home Office

Home Office ready


Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Internet connection and subscription to related service are required. It may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

*Supported services may differ by country.

Game*

Jump right into the game


No need for a gaming console - play games through LG MyView Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.

Music

Curated to your tastes


Enjoy customized music immersively with 7W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favorite teams


Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.


*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).

**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

**Supported services may differ by country.


31.5” UHD 4K IPS display

Great display for both work and play



4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 95% DCI-P3 reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles. It lets you experience dramatic visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.


31.5” UHD 4K IPS display.



*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)


ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances


The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your LG appliances and devices on one screen with the remote.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.

*The Remote Control is included in the package.

*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.

*LG MyView Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Easy control with
LG ThinQ app & Magic Remote


LG ThinQ app & Magic Remote.



Smart control with ThinQ app by smartphone*


With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

Voice recognition by Magic
Remote**


With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favorite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.

*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.

*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

**The Magic Remote is not included in the package (sold separately).

**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.


AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices


Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.


*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.


Multi ports

A variety of interface


LG MyView Smart Monitor offers USB Type-C, two USB-A(2Down) and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.


*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The USB Type-C and HDMI cables are included in the package. (Depend on country)

Simple design

Stylish, yet minimal


The slim body with a 3-side thin bezel naturally matches your office or home and occupies minimal space. Experience a stylish curved frame and minimal design with a jack cover, hiding various ports on the back.

The slim body with a 3-side thin bezel naturally matches your office or home and occupies minimal space.




*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    32SR70U-W

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    45W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-A, 2ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    YES

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Speaker

    7W x2

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V, 7.37A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes (Depend on contry)

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw 4EA

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    820 x 141 x 527

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    735.7 x 447.5 x 62.6

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    811.6 x 456.8 x 109.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.0kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.6kg

FEATURES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

