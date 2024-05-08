GET IT DONE IN ONE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. DOE standard load (October 2023). Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight.
1 Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023)
2 Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG electric dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on http://EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).
Outstanding performance meets peak efficiency
With the WashCombo™, you’ll save energy and get more done without compromise.
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash and dry motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.
Dual Inverter HeatPump™
The WashCombo™ uses a Dual Inverter HeatPump™ to save energy by working on a closed loop system to reuse circulated air once moisture is removed. Because heat pump dryers effectively recycle the air they create, there is no need for traditional ventilation making for easy installation.
Make any space your laundry room
Set up a stylish laundry station anywhere you have a water line.
Tight Spaces & Forgotten corners
In the Bathroom or Linen Closet
In the Basement
In the Hallway
In the Home Gym
More ventless laundry solutions from LG
We’re expanding our Heat Pump ventless laundry product offerings to better fit your home’s needs and as a part of our commitment to energy efficiency