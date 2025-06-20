Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Special Offer

20/06/2025 ~ 03/07/2025

Bring balance home with LG and save 5% on CineBeam Q, exclusively on Monthly LG.

5%

Discount

Coupon Code

Now is not a Benefit period.

  • *Offers valid for purchases between 20/06/2025 ~ 03/07/2025 or while supplies last. Prices, promotions, and available products may vary and are subject to change without notice.
Images of LG appliances.

Transform 

Your Home

with LG Solutions

What if household chores became a thing of the past? For busy professionals like Anna, managing the endless cycle of daily tasks can be overwhelming. That's where LG steps in, offering smart solutions designed to lighten the load and reduce stress. Let's explore how LG can help Anna achieve a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Images of LG appliances.

*This image may differ from the product.

Conquer the Weekday Hustle with LG's Smart Solutions

How to Keep Up with a

Designer's Inspiration

As a designer, Anna has always taken pride in her keen eye for creativity. But lately, she’s found herself in a bit of a slump. Immersing herself in the work of other artists might be just what she needs to reignite her inspiration. One of the reasons Anna loves the LG CineBeam Q is its ability to seamlessly connect to webOS, giving her access to a vast library of video content. It's the perfect way to surround herself with visual inspiration she craves.

 

With just a quick set-up, the LG CineBeam Q projects vivid images onto her wall, instantly aligning the screen and focus using its Auto Screen Adjustment - no manual tweaks required. With a screen size that can expand up to 120 inches, Anna's living room transforms into a grand theater, immersing herin endless creativity and ideas.

 

With its 4K UHD picture quality, Anna enjoys cinema-level visuals right in the comfort of her bedroom. Whether she's unwinding with a nature documentary or ending the day with a film by her favourite director, the vivid and sharp images offer a truly immersive escape.

 

Even in a small bedroom, space is never an issue. The projector's lightweight, compact design makes it easy to carry with just one hand, and the included stand ensures effortless setup in any room. Thanks to the LG CineBeam Q, Anna's evenings have transformed from hectic wind-downs into serene, cinematic retreats.

An image of the CineBeam Q.

CineBeams are placed on the desk and sofa.

An image of a black LG washingmachine.

Weekend Vibes : Effortless Laundry Days with the LG Washing Machine

How To Make Household Chores Easier And Faster With Advanced Washing Technology That Reduces Wash Time And Optimises Energy Use.

After a weekend hiking on dusty trails with her friends, Anna’s favorite windbreaker was coated in dust, often requiring extra washes to get it thoroughly clean. Normally, she would resort to handwashing, followed by an additional wash cycle, but ever since using the LG washing machine, she no longer has to deal with the tedious process.

 

Whether it’s tackling dirty clothes or caring for delicate garments, Anna knows that the AI DD(R) Built-in Intelligence function helps to detect fabric texture, soil level and load size and then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures, using bulit-in sensors for a more advanced fabric care. 

 

By the time the cycle ends, her jacket looks sclean and feels fresher, leaving her confident and ready for her next outdoor adventure.

 

For Anna, the LG washing machine is now an essential home appliance. With laundry no longer a hassle, she can focus on relaxation, knowing her laundry is being taken care of efficiently—making her weekend routine effortlessly smarter and more convenient.

 

•This image may differ from the product.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enhance your living experience

Washing machines are placed in the laundry room.

Balancing Work and Personal Life

 

with LG’s Smart Life Solutions

 

Even during hectic weekdays filled with work and meetings, and weekends filled with inspiration and relaxation, LG’s Smart Life Solution aims to make work-life balance more achievable by helping to reduce stress.

 

It’s not just about managing tasks and working harder; it’s about working smarter and making everyday moments more efficient, saving time and energy. With LG’s smart features, anyone can find ways to simplify their routine and improve convenience.

