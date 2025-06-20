After a weekend hiking on dusty trails with her friends, Anna’s favorite windbreaker was coated in dust, often requiring extra washes to get it thoroughly clean. Normally, she would resort to handwashing, followed by an additional wash cycle, but ever since using the LG washing machine, she no longer has to deal with the tedious process.
Whether it’s tackling dirty clothes or caring for delicate garments, Anna knows that the AI DD(R) Built-in Intelligence function helps to detect fabric texture, soil level and load size and then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures, using bulit-in sensors for a more advanced fabric care.
By the time the cycle ends, her jacket looks sclean and feels fresher, leaving her confident and ready for her next outdoor adventure.
For Anna, the LG washing machine is now an essential home appliance. With laundry no longer a hassle, she can focus on relaxation, knowing her laundry is being taken care of efficiently—making her weekend routine effortlessly smarter and more convenient.
