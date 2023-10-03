About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Single zone

Discover LG's single zone air conditioners. See our selection of cassette, ducted & split system air conditioners. Contact LG today for more information about our single zone air conditioners.

Single Zone_eng_built to operate
Find a dealer
Mobile_Single Zone_VHU

Vertical air handler unit

Replace your inefficient oil/gas/electric furnace with a new LG air handler. LG's air handling system provides powerful heating and cooling to your existing or new ductwork system that will easily meet your home comfort needs.

Vertical air handler unit Find a dealer
Mobile_Single Zone_Ceiling Mounted Cassette

Ceiling mounted cassette

Unobtrusive comfort isn't the only advantage of a ceiling mounted cassette; with four-way air flow directions, LG ceiling mounted cassette models provide excellent coverage for large space.

Ceiling mounted cassette Find a dealer
Mobile_Single Zone_Concealed Duct

Concealed duct

LG ceiling concealed duct units provide invisible cooling and heating solutions, suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics.

Concealed duct Find a dealer
Mobile_Single Zone_Want to know more

LG single zone

Want to know more about the product?

LG single zone Inquiry to Buy LG single zone Find a dealer