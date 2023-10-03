We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Single zone
Discover LG's single zone air conditioners. See our selection of cassette, ducted & split system air conditioners. Contact LG today for more information about our single zone air conditioners.
Vertical air handler unit
Replace your inefficient oil/gas/electric furnace with a new LG air handler. LG's air handling system provides powerful heating and cooling to your existing or new ductwork system that will easily meet your home comfort needs.
Ceiling mounted cassette
Unobtrusive comfort isn't the only advantage of a ceiling mounted cassette; with four-way air flow directions, LG ceiling mounted cassette models provide excellent coverage for large space.
Concealed duct
LG ceiling concealed duct units provide invisible cooling and heating solutions, suitable for applications that require interior aesthetics.
LG single zone
