Price Match Guarantee

 We will match the price if you find it lower on LG retail partner websites*!

Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

How It Works

Elibility


Step 1. Ensure the product is eligible

Contact


Step 2. Contact us within 15 days with a proof of product eligibility

Refund


Step 3. We will refund the price difference!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Product Eligibility – What advertised product is eligible?  

A.

Advertised product’s model and serial number matches with your original purchase

• Advertised product is new, in-stock, sold in Canadian dollars and in Canada by authorized Canadian national LG retail partner website

• Proof of the Advertised product’s advertised price and date 

• Click here to see if any exception applies to your case (Product sold in marketplace or reseller, product sold as clearance, limited-time sale, bundle or any special offer)

  

   

Q.

When do I need to submit the claim?

A.

Your claim will be accepted within 15 days of your order delivery

Q.

How can I submit the claim?

A.

Please submit either a copy or screenshot of a digital advertisement or website URL clearly showing the advertised date and price of the Advertised Product via one of the following:

• Live Chat (Icon added)

Please click on the icon follow the path: Chat about shopping, I need help with my order, Online Shop Support, Chat with an Expert

• Email

Please click https://www.lg.com/ca_en/support/contact-us/email-us/ or

https://www.lg.com/ca_fr/soutien/contactez-nous/courriel/  per your language preference

• Phone 1-888-542-2623

Shop confidently with Price Match Guarantee!

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Shop Now

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support