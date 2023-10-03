About Cookies on This Site

Multi zone

Discover how the LG multi zone air conditioning system allows you to control the temperature in multiple rooms using just the single outdoor unit. Learn more about our multi zone air conditioners today.

You could save money with LG multi zone

Be efficient and cost-effective with LG multi zone system! The LG multi zone air conditioning system requires only one outdoor units to cover up to 8 rooms.

Multi hyper heating version

With six indoor unit styles to choose from, multi HHV hyper heating version provides maximum performance and maximum flexibility. Now you can have -25°C heating performance with 100 percent of rated heating capacity even at -15°C.

Wide range of indoor units

Choose the internal unit that is more suitable for your needs

LG multi zone

Want to know more about the product?

