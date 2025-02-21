Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Multi-Zone HVAC System

Stay comfortable and save

Get a $600 virtual prepaid VISA card

with the purchase of any qualifying LG Multi-Zone HVAC System*

Stay comfortable year-round and save with LG Multi-Zone Heating & Cooling System for your home

Get a $600 virtual prepaid VISA card with the purchase of any qualifying LG Multi-Zone HVAC System.*

Purchasing: Feb 18, 2025 - Mar 18, 2025

Claim must be submitted online by:
Apr 18 (11:59 PM ET), 2025 with proof of purchase, serial number, and installation certificate

Proof of Purchase requirements:
Submit an image of your receipt or invoice, which must clearly show:
LG product model number, installer information, purchase date, and serial number

*Authorized Canadian Retailers is not a mandatory field

Registration closes

Promotion Dates :