Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Receive a $250 virtual Visa prepaid card

 

when you purchase any qualifying LG Induction Range or LG Heat Pump Laundry*

Buy Now
Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

Important Dates

Valid purchase period: Oct 17th, 2024 to Dec 11th, 2024

Claim until Jan 31st, 2025

(with serial number)

Claim Now

How to Claim Your $250 VISA prepaid card

LG Induction range or LG Heat Pump


Step 1. Buy a qualifying LG Induction range or LG Heat Pump. Ensure your delivery date is before Jan 31st, 2025.

Claim Now


Step 2. Click

here

 to submit proof of purchase by Jan 31st, 2025 with unique serial number. Serial numbers are provided on your delivered product.

Gift card


Step 3. Once all information has been submitted you will receive your $250 virtual prepaid gift card via email.

Why buy from LG.ca?

Join us


LG Membership benefit

Enjoy a $50 Welcome Coupon, Free Installation services for select products and Free Haul-away services.

Claim with ease


Claim with ease

You don’t have to provide a serial number in your claim when you purchase from us.

Price match promise


Price match promise

Shop confidently with our price match program.***

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support