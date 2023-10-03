We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
THE FIRMWARE HAS BEEN UPDATED FOR IMPROVED FUNCTION
To download the latest firmware, click the DOWNLOAD button.
The firmware update is available by connecting the monitor to the PC that On Screen Control(Software) is installed through the cable, USB A to B, included in the package.
The Display
45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
LED
-
OLED
OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio
With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colours and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Designed to Immerse in Gaming
45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED.
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2023
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
160
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.303 x 0.303
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
240
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
0.03ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
-
113
-
Size [Inch]
-
44.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
800R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
VRR
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
129W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1100 x 550 x 317
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
992.7 x 457 x 218
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
16
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
8.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
10.9
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
45GR95QE-B
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time