45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

45GR95QE-B

front view

THE FIRMWARE HAS BEEN UPDATED FOR IMPROVED FUNCTION

To download the latest firmware, click the DOWNLOAD button.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD

The firmware update is available by connecting the monitor to the PC that On Screen Control(Software) is installed through the cable, USB A to B, included in the package.

Born to Game.

Born to Game

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Curved (800R) Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time*.

The Display

45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

The Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

The Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

45-inch 21:9 WQHD OLED.
45-inch 21:9 WQHD OLED

Panoramic Gaming View

Thanks to 21:9 WQHD OLED display with HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide colour gamut, gamers can feel as if they are in the center of the game of the 45-inch large screen

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides an immersive gaming experience with its rich colour expression, contrast ratio and fast response time

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • LED

  • OLED

OLED 1.5 M : 1 Contrast Ratio

With 1,500,000:1 high contrast ratio, the gamer can experience almost all colours and visuals of the game intended by the creators precisely.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL(Average Picture Level).

Anti-Glare
Anti-Glare & Low reflection

Show Only Your Game

“Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience by reducing screen distractions, even in bright settings.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).

OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)
OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.*

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Extremely Fast
0.03ms (GtG) Response time

Extremely Fast 0.03ms (GtG) Response time
With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, inverse ghosting is reduced to help see objects clearly., so gamers you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED

Designed to Immerse in Gaming

Delivers excellent uniformity with less brightness and colour deviation as well as the same viewing angle with little distance from the center and outer edge of the display by applying 800R curvature.

45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED.

*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

45GR95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

New borderless Hexagon lighting has ben added to the monitor. Coupled with an adjustable base, gamers can swivel, tilt and elevate the monitor for added comfort.
Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

UltraGear™ Remote Control.
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control
at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.

*The remote control is included in the package.

4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive
Sound Effect

Easily connect during games using the 4-pole Headphone adaptability. Headphone:X delivers an immersive, cinematic audio experience to your headphones.

*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize settings, from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ shortcuts.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

160

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

200

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500000:1

Panel Type

OLED

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.303 x 0.303

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

240

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

0.03ms (GtG)

Size [cm]

113

Size [Inch]

44.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

800R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

VRR

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Others (Accessory)

Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

Remote Controller

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

129W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

1100 x 550 x 317

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 457 x 218

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

16

Weight without Stand [kg]

8.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.9

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

YES

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

