PRIVACY POLICY
LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates including LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“LGECI”, and together the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or “us”) respect your privacy. This Privacy Policy applies to the personal information about persons located in Canada, which we process through the lg.com website (including https://www.lg.com/ca_en), online store and related websites on which this Privacy Policy is posted (collectively, the “Websites”), and/or that we process in connection with LG Accounts, the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program, LG TelePresence Technical Support Services, the SPIFF/STA program, and our SmartHome services offered via our ThinQ App (collectively, including the Websites, the “Services”). It also applies to any other personal information you provide, including via customer service calls to LGECI or an LGECI affiliate call center or through product registration cards.
For LG Smart TV or Smart Media Product users, please see the separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for details of how LGE processes personal information in the course of providing its Smart TV / Media Product service Privacy Policy. This Privacy Policy does not apply to the processing of personal information that is covered by that policy. Please note, however, that the LG Group may combine personal information collected via the Smart TV / Media Product service with information collected in connection with the Services and use such aggregated information as described in this Privacy Policy and the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy. For more information, please refer to the Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy in the Account management menu or LG Account menu from the settings on your Smart TV/ Media Product.
|
What?
We may collect in particular your personal information you disclose to us, Information about Your Use of Our Services and information related to the use of the Website.
|
How?
When you browse our website or our devices, including through the use of cookies or when you disclose to us your personal information
|
Why?
In particular, to provide you our services and products, to communicate with you, to answer your questions, for marketing purposes and administer or improve our website, for internal business purposes or if required or permitted by laws.
|
Where?
Your personal information may be located outside of Quebec and Canada, in particular in the Republic of Korea and United States.
|
Who else?
For example, LG Group and personnel, our services providers, our Third party IoT providers, Authorised resellers, Advertising partners, Other business partners, Visitors to our Websites, Users of the Store, Business advisors, Government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where required or permitted by applicable law and Google Analytics / FireBase
|
Your rights
You can exercise your rights with respect to your personal information by writing to our privacy officer at canada.privacy@lge.com.
|
Cookies
Settings on your device may allow you to manage your choices. The options differ depending on the browser you are using.
To learn how to change them, please refer to the instructions in your browser’s help menu.
|
Your consent
You have the right to withdraw your consent to our use and disclosure of your personal information at any time.
OVERVIEW OF THE PRIVACY POLICY
In this Privacy Policy, we describe the types of personal information we collect through our Services, how we use this information, for how long we keep it, and with which parties we share it. We also explain what choices and rights you have in relation to the use of your information, including to decline or withdraw consent to non-essential uses and disclosures of your personal information. More information about your rights, and how to exercise them, is set out in the “Your Rights” section. We also provide our contact details, so that you can contact us if you have questions about this Privacy Policy and our privacy practices, our collection of your personal information, or want to exercise your rights.
PRIVACY POLICY
Last Updated: 09 / 28 / 2023
1. Who is Responsible for Your Personal Information?
LGECI is responsible for operating the Store and the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program, and for information about you collected through such Services. LGECI is also responsible for any personal information you provide to it directly, for example during customer service calls, TelePresence technical support sessions, or product registration cards.
LGE is responsible for operating all other Services, and for information about you collected through or in connection with those Services.
The name and contact details of LGECI and LGE can be found in the “Contact Us” section below.
2. Personal Information We Collect
When we refer to “personal information” in this Privacy Policy, we mean information that relates to an identifiable individual (for example, name, contact details, purchase information), including where there is a serious possibility that you may be identified through the use of such information alone or in combination with other information. Generally, personal information does not include any business contact information that is solely used to communicate with you in relation to your employment, business or profession, such as your name, position name or title, work address, work telephone number, work fax number or work e-mail address. The following types of personal information are collected in connection with our Services:
Information You Provide Directly to Us or Third Parties
Some Services enable us to collect information directly from you or from other companies with whom you have a relationship. For example:
• When you create a LG Account and register for or use our Services, you will provide LG Group with information, such as your name, email address, postal address, phone number, date of birth, account information, including your LG account profile, user ID, password, Home ID, speaker’s voice, photo, video, payment card information, purchase information and interactions with connected electronic devices.
• When you log in to your LG Account with a third party account or profile, we will get access to information, such as, your name, email address, username, social media tags and your public profile or information you have made public.
• We collect information that you provide when you establish or use the Store, including when you create your account or place an order, such as your name, postal address, email address, phone number, payment information, and the details of your product order. Wewill also collect any information you provide about other people, such as the name and address of a gift recipient, or the name and contact information of a Friends & Family Pickup person. You are responsible for ensuring that you have consent from any such individuals, for us to collect and process their personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy, prior to providing us with their information.
• When you register for, and participate in, the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program, wecollect the information that you provide, such as your name, contact information, password, the name of your employer, and sales claim information.
• When you register for, and participate in, the LG SPIFF/STA program, we collect the information that you provide, such as your name, contact information, date of birth, email address, SIN, phone number, store name, address and phone number and proof of employment.
• When you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, we will process these communications, your contact information, and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests. In addition, when you use our TelePresence technical support services, an LG Group representative will receive audio and video information during the session and any information you knowingly and directly provide in connection with such services (e.g., name, device model and serial number, and any information that is visible via your camera or on your device while the services are being provided).
Information about Your Use of Our Services
In addition to the information you provide, we will collect information about your use of our Services through software on your devices and by other electronic means (such as the use of cookies and sensors). We will collect:
• Device information: Your device name, IMEI, OS version, product code or model number, product category, country / country code, location, language, IP address, device ID (MAC Address, UUID, etc.), settings of devices, F/W and S/W information.
• Usage and Log information: Information regarding use of our TelePresence technical support services (such as system log information and consultation history) and/or the Websites (such as page views, links clicked, and access times), and other information that is automatically collected such as, URL, redirected URL, performance timing, referrer, network type, network info, charge status, ad block info, and your interaction with the Services (including visit history, the apps, services and features you use and cookies). For more information about how we use cookies for our Services, please see below under Section 13, “Cookies”, and the ThinQ Cookie Policy.
• Location information: We will process your location information based on your express consent or where this is necessary to deliver the Service you have requested (for example, by requiring your location information to give you directions).
• Other information about your use of our Services, such as the Websites you visit, typing patterns (autofill) and how you interact with content offered through our Services.
In addition to the information we collect which is described above, we explain below the specific types of information we collect when you use certain Services:
|
Point of collection
|
Types of personal information
|
Information collected through the Websites
|
- Information collected through the LG Account: including web registration form, survey form, demo or purchase request forms, customer service contact form or online chat (see additional examples below).
- Product and service information: including information about the products and services you purchase or use through the Websites, including country code, product category, code, and model number, device ID, billing and payment information, registration information, IP address, and firmware and software information.
- Websites usage information: including IP address as well as information about how you interact with the Websites, and the device you use to do so. Please see below under Section 13, “Cookies”, for additional information.
- Image and voice information: including pictures you upload and voiceprints when you phone or live chat with a member of our customer support team
- Comments or similar posts on the Websites: including time of the post, your email address and nickname, attached image or files, social media handle
|
Information collected through the LG Account
|
- Identity information: including your display name, country code, language, your name, address, contact details, and profile photo and user authentication by name and password. If you are a business customer or an employee of one of our business customers this also includes any information regarding your company, e.g,. contact information, job title and sector of activity.
- Device information: including device identification information such as IMEI number and product serial number, UUID, advertising ID and IP address
|
Information collected through the ThinQ service
|
- Identity data: including speaker’s voice and its translated text. If you are a Member in a virtual Home or Room: user number, profile photo, name, email address.
- Profile information: including status of the host user, shared Home ID, customer-generated Home and Room information (such as name of Home, Home ID, background screen URL, address, area code, geolocation).
- Product information (used for product warranty benefit purposes): date and location of purchase, photo of receipt
- Location information: including city code, server address, geolocation information
- Communication information: including inquiry details and attached images when you use 1:1 Inquiry or One Stop service
- Technical information: including information about your network connection access to the app (e.g. number of times, timeline) and information generated during your use of our Service (such as log data, cookie data). For more information, please see the ThinQ Cookie Policy.
|
Information collected through electronic devices linked to ThinQ
|
- Device information: including device registration information (such as unique identification value, type, name, manufacturer, model number, manufacture number, sales country, version information), device status, device settings, device behaviour and history of use, power (on/off) and power usage information, information on network connection and surrounding network environment, information on the execution and operation of various functions of the LG Electronics Service, Product Error/Malfunction Information, IP address
|
Information collected during the Proactive Customer Care (PCC) service delivery process
|
- Product information: including model name, manufacture number, product status information, product history, information about product diagnostics, repair request information, date and location of purchase
|
Information collected during TelePresence technical support services sessions
|
- Audio and video information is collected during live support sessions
- Device information: including model number and manufacture number
- System logs and history of consultations
|
Information collected when using Air Conditioning Smart Care
|
- Product and settings information: including reservation information, filters, temperature unit information, setting values, indoor pollution level and energy monitoring
- Spatial data: including user location (according to distance and angle), temperature information (temperature of space used, temperature set), human sensing information and indoor load information
|
Information collected when using the camera or gallery photo upload function
(this relates to the following features: Refrigerator panoramic view, Insta-view refrigerator background screen/upload gallery photo, Roboking Home view/Home guard, Air Conditioning)
|
- Image and video information: including photo information, smartphone gallery photos, Home view/Home guard positioning screen information, Home view photo/video information, Home Guard specified value, Home Care photo information, My Home view (streaming).
This information will only be collected if you make use of features that require or support image or video functionality and/or grant access to the camera or photo gallery on your device via your operating system settings. Image and video information are stored solely on your device, and only for so long as is necessary in order to provide the Services.
When you use our Home View/Home guard functions, you are required to inform individuals who are present in any recorded space, that their image or video recording will be processed by us and to make this Privacy Policy available to them.
|
Information collected when connecting to the robot vacuum cleaner
|
- Images and drawing map, cleaning reservation information, cleaning history, cleaning diary list and video information
|
Information collected when using voice link
|
- Device identification information
- Technical information needed to link with external devices
- Product information: including product model name and type, product nickname, status (On/Off, time remaining in action, appliance status value) and status properties, range of product property values, product control results, session key
- Voice information
|
Information collected when connecting to the Smart TV
|
- OTA ID, TVOS version, device feature set code, content recommendation list ID, content ID
|
Information collected when using the Store
|
- Account and order information: including name, contact information including mailing address, email and phone number, the details of your product orders, payment information, and the content of your communications
- Usage information: including information about how you interact with the Store Website, and the device you use to do so. Please see below under Section 13, “Cookies”, for further information about this.
|
Information collected when you register for, and participate in, the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program
|
- Identity information: including name, contact information, and password
- Employment information: name of employer and sales claim information
|
Information collected when you register for, and participate in, the LG SPIFF/STA reward program
|
- Identity information: name, contact information, date of birth, email address, SIN, phone number, and password
- Employment information: store name, address and phone number, proof of employment and sales claim information
|
Information collected if you consent to receive SMS/MMS messages, autodialed and/or pre-recorded telemarketing messages
|
- Contact Information: First and last name and mobile phone number
|
Information collected when you enter contests or sweepstakes
|
- Contact Information: First and last name, email address (and winner’s postal address and mobile phone number)
- Social Media Information: Social media handle and tags, and your public profile or information you have made public is accessible
|
Information collected when you register a product or warranty
|
- Registration details: Information about the relevant products or hardware (including serial number, place of purchase, purchase date). This information may be tied to your name, phone number, email address and mailing address.
Other Information We Collect
We will generally explain at the time of obtaining consent from you what information we will be collecting and how we will use it (unless this would be obvious to you based on the context).
Sometimes we receive information about you from third parties including from other companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon or Line. For example, we may receive your information from third-party social networking providers if you choose to connect to our Services using your social network account.
We verify certain information you provide with third parties, for example identity verification providers, in order to protect against fraud.
We also use personal information initially collected via LGE’s Smart TV / Media Product service for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. Please see LGE’s separate Smart Media Product Membership Privacy Policy for further details.
We also collect information about you from other third parties, for example marketing companies and data brokers, where permitted by applicable law, in order to better understand your interests and deliver you with more tailored Services and advertising. For example, we receive aggregated information about lifestyle or purchase patterns of certain demographic groups in order to better understand your likely interests.
We may also collect other information about you, your devices, or your use of our Services where required by law (such as where we are mandated by law to collect internet search logs) or with your consent.
Links to Other Websites, Devices, Apps and Features
Our Services may enable you to connect to other websites, devices, apps and other features, which may operate independently from us and have their own privacy notices or policies, which we strongly suggest you review prior to using such third-party websites, devices, apps, and other features. To the extent any linked website, device, app or other feature is not owned or controlled by us, we are not responsible for its content, use or privacy practices. This Privacy Policy does not extend to any websites, products, or services provided by third parties.
3. How We Use this Information
We use the information that we collect from you for the purposes of providing our products and services, communicating with you, for marketing purposes, for internal business purposes, and for other purposes as permitted or required by applicable law, as described further below.
If you use more than one of our services, including Services described in this Privacy Policyand our Smart TV / Media Product service, we will combine the personal information we collect from you in connection with each of those services and use it for the purposes set out below or as described in the privacy policy applicable to the services you use. For example, this prevents you from having to use different logins for different services.
Provision of Products and Services
We process your personal information for the purposes of providing our products and services, or otherwise performing our obligations under any contract with you, including to:
• Provide you with our Services, and specific features you select when using our Services that may require personalising the content of our Services.
• Establish and manage your accounts, including your LG Account, Store account, and/or LG Business Solutions Rewards Program account, as applicable.
• Fulfil your orders, including to: process orders and payments; track and confirm online orders; deliver to you our products or products of third parties that you purchase through our Services; process returns and exchanges; and allow you to exercise your warranty rights or other rights you have under your contract.
• Identify and authenticate you so you may use certain of our Services or access limited-entry areas of Websites, including when you use your LG Account or Store account, or participate in the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program.
Communicating with You
We process personal information for the purposes of providing customer service and responding to your questions, concerns and requests, including to:
• To facilitate installations and registrations, resolve technical issues, provide you with customer care support and send you necessary information relating to the Services and/or any products you have purchased.
• Effectively manage our relationship with our customers, including by communicating with you and responding to your queries (e.g., contact you in response to sign-up forms such as “Contact Us” or other inquiries, or when you contact us by phone or live chat).
• Improve our services and customer care, including by seeking your feedback and carrying out surveys and market research.
• Send our newsletter (if you have signed up for it).
• Notify you about a material change to this Privacy Policy or the Terms of Use, as required by applicable law.
Marketing
We process personal information for the following marketing purposes, where permitted by applicable law, unless you advise that you do not want your information to be used for such purposes. This may involve delivering marketing via various channels including through, email, through the LG account, on our Websites or on third-party platforms (including social networks), including as follows:
• Alerting you of special offers, updated information, and new products or services that may be of interest to you.
• Carrying out direct marketing activities (with your consent, where required by applicable law), including by sending you marketing communications via email, phone calls, post, text messages, social media channels, or via push notifications through our mobile apps.
• Processing personal information, with your consent, to present you with online ads both on our Services and on third-party websites, creating marketing profiles and personalising the recommendations and marketing content we and others present to you online (also known as interest-based, targeted, or behavioural advertising). More particularly, we will provide you or allow third parties to provide you with recommendations and customized advertisements of content, products and services that we or others think you would like, by analyzing information relating to your use of the Services combined with various information that you provide to us by other means. For more information, including how to control the information collected by cookies and similar tracking technologies, please see below under Section 13, “Cookies”, and the ThinQ Cookie Policy.
• Running promotions, competitions and prize draws.
You have the right to withdraw consent to the use of your information for marketing purposes at any time – please see the “Your Choices” section below.
Internal Business Purposes
We process personal information for the following business purposes:
• Verify compliance with our Terms of Use, and protect our business operations against, identify and prevent fraud and other illegal activities or activities prohibited by our Terms of Use.
• Protect the security, availability and integrity of our Services and information systems, including by using authentication mechanisms and other security measures, monitoring our systems for security threats, keeping back-ups, anonymising data, and carrying out system maintenance services.
• Ensure your safety and security if you visit our premises, which may include video surveillance.
• Protect our legal rights and the safety of end users, including by handling complaints, obtaining legal advice and establishing, exercising or defending legal claims relating to us or other companies in our group and our Services.
• Improve your user experience, including by providing you with a user-friendly navigation experience, and tailored functions such as an autofill function, a quick search function based on your most visited webpages and additional contents tailored to your interests.
• Improve our services and customer care, and develop new products and services, including by performing data analytics on the usage of our Services, analyzing customer behaviours, building up customer usage patterns and profiles in order to identify regional and global user trends and optimize our offering to customers globally.
• Effectively manage our business, including by generating reports and analysing the performance of our Services (through the use of aggregated information), auditing our business processes, using statistics to make informed business decisions, and operating, maintaining, evaluating and improving the Websites.
If you have any questions about such uses of your personal information, or would like to exercise any choices available to you regarding secondary uses of your personal information, you may contact us as set out below.
Where required or permitted by applicable law
We process personal information for other purposes, as required or permitted by applicable law. Depending on the jurisdiction where you are located, such circumstances may include (without limitation):
• Internal record keeping, including as required for compliance with our legal and regulatory obligations (e.g., tax and accounting obligations, obligations relating to product safety, warranties and consumer protection).
• Complying with court orders and subpoenas, and responding to legally binding requests from government, law enforcement agencies, public authorities and/or regulators.
• Investigating a breach of law or contract, including our Terms of Use.
• Responding to an emergency that threatens the life, health or security of an individual.
4. Sharing Information
We transfer, disclose or otherwise make available personal information about you to third parties as described below:
• The LG Group and personnel: We share personal information between LG Group members and with our personnel, including contractors and agents, and other companies in our group, to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in Section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services. Without limiting the above:
- LGE shares the personal information it collects with other members of the LG Group (including LGECI) for product development and improvement purposes, and it also shares personal information with LGECI for marketing purposes.
- LGECI shares personal information with LGE, as needed, to provide you with a product or service requested by you, to provide customer service and technical services with respect to such products and services, and/or to improve LG Group’s products and services.
• Service providers: We transfer or disclose your information to carefully selected companies and individuals that provide services to us. More particularly:
- Both LGE and LGECI user service providers that help us develop and operate systems for our Services, providers of IT services, security, hosting, Websites maintenance, data maintenance and analytics, customer care and communication, order processing and fulfilment, mailing, billing, marketing and market research services, authorised service and repair centres, other administrative services, and companies that run contests, sweepstakes and other promotions on our behalf.
- We also use service providers for payment processing, fraud prevention, delivering packages, scheduling and performing installations, sending customer communications on LGECI's behalf, and administration of the LG Business Solutions Rewards Program.
For a current list of LGE and LGECI’s service providers, including a description of the information shared with them, you may contact us as set out below. Service providers are only authorised to access and use your personal information to the extent this is necessary for them to provide us with their services and they are under contractual obligations with the aim of, amongst other things, preventing them from using your information for other purposes. Some of our service providers are located in the Republic of Korea or in other countries outside Europe.
We reserve the right to add or change our service providers at any time, in our sole and absolute discretion, without advance notice or other obligation to you.
• Third party IoT providers: When you activate third-party connectivity features, for example when you connect Home IoT devices to our Services, LGE will share personal information with the providers of those IoT devices to enable you to use the relevant features in our Services.
• Authorised resellers: In certain countries, products on our Websites are sold by our authorised resellers. When you purchase products from our Websites in these countries, we will share your personal information with these resellers.
• Other business partners: We will disclose your personal information to other business partners where necessary in order to enable you to access Services you have requested through our Services or promotional materials related to our Services, and to strategic partners, agents, third party marketers or other unaffiliated parties who are offering products or services that we believe may be of interest to you (such as extended warranties or rebates). These parties may use your personal information to contact you with an offer or advertisement related to a product or service. In this case, we will ask your additional consent.
• Visitors to our Websites: The messages you post to some areas of the Websites, including product review boards, chat rooms, forums or other public posting areas can be viewed by other visitors to our Websites. We make clear on our Websites where information you post will be visible to others.
• Users of the Store:. Information regarding users of the Store is shared with service providers that assist us with fulfilling orders, fraud prevention, delivering packages, scheduling and performing installations, and servicing products, as described above. In addition, products on the Store are sold by LGECI. Accordingly, LGECI will collect, use, store, disclose and otherwise process your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy when you place an order or otherwise use the Store.
• Business advisors: for example, our lawyers, accountants, business consultants, insurers, and auditors, to the extent it is necessary for them to provide us with their services.
• Government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where required or permitted by applicable law: We will disclose personal information to government authorities, judicial authorities, regulators or other third parties where we have a legal requirement to do so or where we believe this is necessary or advisable:
- to comply with the law or respond to compulsory legal processes (such as a search warrant, subpoena or court order), or to respond to government requests;
- to verify or enforce compliance with the terms and policies governing our Services and to investigate and prevent fraud or other unlawful activity or breach of contract relating to the use of our Services or affecting our business, to the extent such disclosure is permitted by applicable data protection laws; and/or
- to prevent harm or loss, or to protect and defend our rights, property, and the security or safety of our business operations and those of any of our respective affiliates, staff, business partners, our customers or members of the public.
• Corporate transactions: We may disclose your information to a third party (and their business or legal advisors), to the extent permitted by applicable laws, as part of a merger or transfer, reorganisation, acquisition or sale of all or part of our business (including in the context of negotiations), dissolution or other corporate transaction, or in the event of a bankruptcy.
• Other parties with your consent or on your request: In addition to the disclosures described in this Privacy Policy, we may share information about you with third parties when you separately consent to or request such sharing.
• Google Analytics / FireBase: We may collect personal information about your online activities on websites and connected devices over time and across third-party websites, devices, apps and other online features and services. We may use third-party analytics services, such as Google Analytics and Firebase. The information we obtain may be disclosed to or collected directly by these providers and other relevant third parties who use the information, for example, to evaluate use of the Services. Google, Inc. stores and processes the information in the United States. To learn more about Google Analytics, please visit “How Google uses data when you use our partners' sites or apps,” (located at https://www.google.com/policies/privacy/partners/), “Safeguarding your Data” (located at https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/6004245#zippy=) and “Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on” (located at https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout).
• As otherwise permitted or required by law: We may also disclose your information for other purposes as permitted or required by applicable laws, including (without limitation), where permitted, to collect a debt owed to us or in certain emergency circumstances.
5. Retention of Personal Information
We take appropriate steps to ensure that we process and retain information in accordance with the following principles:
• Only for as long as it is necessary for the purpose for which it was collected, is processed, or longer if required under any contract, by applicable law, or, in anonymized form, for statistical purposes, subject to appropriate safeguards. For example, if a dispute arises between you and the LG Group or you fail to make payment for our Services, we may retain relevant information until such dispute is resolved or until such payment is made, respectively. If you delete your entire LG Account, your information will be retained for three months and immediately destroyed thereafter, unless otherwise required under applicable law.
• Where we process your information for marketing purposes or with your consent, we process the data until you ask us to stop and for a short period after this (to allow us to implement your requests). We also keep a record of the fact that you have asked us not to send you direct marketing or to process your data indefinitely so that we can respect your request in future.
6. Your Choices
Subject to certain exceptions, pursuant to applicable laws, we collect, use and share your personal information only with your consent (express or implied, as permitted by applicable law). Your consent is always voluntary. However, if we need to use your information to provide our products or Services, or to comply with our legal obligations, and you refuse to provide your consent (or withdraw your consent) we may be unable to provide such products or Services. In other instances, you may choose not to provide your personal information (or not to allow use or disclosure for secondary purposes such as marketing), and this will not impact your ability to use the Services or purchase our products.
Without limiting the above:
Where permitted we may contact you via email, phone call, text messages or push notifications through our mobile apps. To submit a request concerning the receipt of such communications from us, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section below.
You can unsubscribe from our marketing communications at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link included at the bottom of emails or by contacting us directly (see “Contact Us” section below).
Please note that if you unsubscribe from our marketing communications, we will process your request as soon as possible (and within the time period mandated by any applicable law), but please be aware that in some circumstances you may continue to receive marketing messages for a short time while we process your request. We will also continue to send you service messages to provide you with necessary information in relation to your contract, the products you have purchased, and the Services you use (for example, to update you on changes to our Terms of Use).
7. Your Rights
Depending on the jurisdiction where you are located, you may also have one or more of the following rights:
• Right to withdraw your consent: You may have the right to withdraw your consent to our continued collection, use or disclosure of your personal information, subject to any permitted restrictions and notice requirements. Without limiting the above, you may choose not to allow us to use your information for non-essential purposes such as marketing.
• Right to request access to your personal information: You may have certain access rights, including the right to: access your information; be informed of whether or not we hold personal information about you; be informed of the existence, use, and disclosure of your personal information; review and/or obtain a copy of your personal information; obtain an account of the use that has been made or is being made of your personal information and the third parties to which it has been disclosed; receive a list of organizations to which we have, or may have, disclosed information about you; be informed of the duration of the period of time that your information will be retained; and/or be informed of the contact information of the person in charge of the protection of personal information within our organization.
• Right to request rectification: You may have the right to challenge the accuracy and completeness of your information and have it amended or rectified as appropriate (including, potentially, to correct, delete or add to such information). We expect you to supply us with updates to your personal information, when required. We will not routinely update your personal information unless such a process is necessary.
• Right to make a complaint: You may have the right to address a challenge concerning our compliance with applicable privacy and data protection legislation to LGECI’s Privacy Officer or LGE’s Data Protection Officer, as applicable. If you object to how we handle your request, you may have the right to make a complaint to the Privacy Commissioner of Canada or the applicable provincial privacy commissioner.
• Right to data portability: You may have the right to request that computerized personal information collected from you (which was not created or inferred using personal information about you) be released to you (or any person or body authorized by law) in a structured, commonly used technological format.
• Right to Deindexation: You may have the right to request that we cease disseminating your personal information, or to request that we de-index any hyperlink attached to your name that provides access to your information by technological means, if the dissemination of the information contravenes the law or a court order. You may also have the right to require that a hyperlink providing access to your information be re-indexed, if certain conditions are met pursuant to applicable law.
Right regarding decision based exclusively on automated processing: You may have the right to request information about the use of any automated decision system and the impact it may have on you and you have the opportunity to submit observations to a member of the personnel of LGE who is in a position to review the decision.
However, these rights may be limited, as permitted or required by applicable law. For example, without limitation, access may be denied if fulfilling your request would reveal personal information about another person. You may also be required to provide proof of identity in order to exercise the above rights. Any such identifying information will be used only for this purpose. We will not charge you any fees to access your personal information in our records without first providing you with an estimate of the approximate fees, if any.
Please note that, from time to time, we communicate with users who subscribe to our Services via email or text message. For example, we may use your email address to confirm your request, to send you notice of payments, to send you information about changes to our products and Services, and to send notices and other disclosures as required by law. Although you may opt out of marketing messages, please note we will still deliver certain non-marketing-related messages, such as notices of payments, service notices and any notices we are required to deliver to you by law (e.g., recall notices).
To make a request concerning your rights or to make an inquiry, use the contact details under the “Contact Us” section below. In some cases you can also exercise your rights directly through the Websites. In addition, you can exercise your choices regarding marketing messages by ticking or un-ticking the appropriate box provided at the points where personal information is collected, using the unsubscribe mechanism in any email, or contacting us as described below.
8. Risks and Consequences
We have in place physical, organizational, contractual and technological safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure. We cannot guarantee that communications between you and the Services will be free from unauthorized access by third parties or that LG Group will not be subject to security breaches. We do not accept any responsibility for the disclosure of personal information due to errors in transmission or unauthorized or unlawful acts of third parties.
The safety and security of your information also depends on you. Where we have given you (or where you have chosen) a password to access the Services, you are responsible for keeping your password(s) confidential. We ask you not to share your password(s) with anyone.
Please note that any information you include in a message you post to any product review board, chat room, forum or other public posting area is available to anyone with Internet access. If you do not want people to know information about you (such as your e-mail address) do not include it in any message you post publicly. We do not control how others may use or further disclose/publish the content you post, and are not responsible for uses or further disclosure / publication by third parties, which may not comply with our Privacy Policy, the law, or your intellectual property rights. Therefore, we urge you to take care when providing information in public areas of our Websites, which any Website visitor can view.
For customers who agreed to SMS messaging from us, you will receive a minimum of four SMS messages. Although all LGECI alerts and promotions are complimentary, standard Message & Data rates may apply. Depending on your text plan, you may be charged by your carrier. By enrolling in LGECI’s SMS service, you certify that you are over the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence and (a) you are the account holder or (b) you have the account holder's permission to do so. Content is not available on all carriers. SMS messaging is not compatible with all cell phone models. As mobile access and text message delivery is subject to your mobile carrier network availability, such access and delivery is not guaranteed. LGECI is not responsible for any delays upon sending or receiving text messages. You may opt out of text delivery from LGECI at any time by texting STOP.
9. International Transfers of Information
Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea and United States. In addition, information collected in connection with Store will be stored in the cloud on Shopify servers, and therefore, may be stored anywhere in the world.
Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country. In addition, your information by be accessible to courts, law enforcement and national authorities in countries other than the country where you are located.
For Quebec and Alberta Residents:
If you are located in Quebec, please note that your personal information will be transferred outside Quebec.
If you are located in Alberta, you may contact LGECI’s Privacy Officer or LGE’s Data Protection Officer, as applicable (see below under “Contact Us”), if you have any questions about the collection, use, disclosure or storage of personal information by LGECI’s service providers and affiliates outside Canada, or to obtain access to written information about LGECI’s policies and practices with respect to service providers outside Canada.
10. Updates to Our Privacy Policy
We will update this Privacy Policy when we change the way we use your personal information, or when we are required to do so under data protection laws. When changes are made, they will become immediately effective when published in a revised Privacy Policy posted on the relevant webpage or app, unless otherwise noted. We will bring to your attention any material changes to our Privacy Policy in an appropriate manner (for example, by posting a notice on the webpages and apps through which we provide our Services and indicate at the top of the notice when it was most recently updated). In addition, we will notify individuals with whom we have a relationship of material changes to our Privacy Policy and obtain consent to any changes to our collection, use or disclosure of their personal information, where required by applicable law.
11. Contact Us
For questions about LGECI’s collection of your personal information, or other requests and enquiries relating to information about you that is collected or controlled by LGECI (including for requests to access or rectify such personal information), please contact the LGECI Privacy Officer, as follows:
By email at canada.privacy@lge.com.
By mail at:
LG Electronics Canada, Inc.
20 Norelco Drive, North York, ON M9L 2X6
www.lg.com/ca_en
For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via all other Services (including to exercise your rights with respect to personal information held by LGE), please contact LGE at thinq@lge.com or via post LG Twin tower, 128 Yeoui—daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea. LGE’s contact in the EEA is dpo-eu@lge.com, LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, 65760 Eschborn.
If you are not satisfied with how we use your personal information or believe that this is not in accordance with data protection laws, you have the right to complain to the data protection authority where you live, work or where you believe that an infringement of data protection laws has taken place.
12. Personal Information of Children
Our Services are designed for a general audience and are not directed towards children. In connection with our Services, we do not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from anyone under the age of 14 or knowingly allow such persons to use our Services. Please do not provide us with any personal information relating to persons under the age of 14. If you are under 14, please do not attempt to register for our Services or provide us with any personal information. If we learn that a person under the age of 14 has provided us with any personal information, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you believe that a child under age 14 may have provided us with personal information, please contact us using the information specified in the “Contact Us” section above.
13. Cookies
For information regarding cookies and other tracking technologies used on the Websites, please see our Cookie Policy.
below. For information about cookies and tracking technologies used in connection with ThinQ, please see the ThinQ Cookie Policy.
You may limit the automatic collection of certain information on our Website by deciding not to activate the cookies using your browser options. Please be aware that disabling cookies may prevent you from using specific features on our Websites. For more information about cookies visit www.allaboutcookies.org.
Cookie Policy
Last Updated: 11 / 30 / 2023
This Cookies Policy (the “Cookies Policy”) is intended to inform you of LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or “us”), use of cookies and related technologies (such as pixel, tags or beacons) (together “cookies” or “cookie”), in connection with the lg.com website (including https://www.lg.com/ca_en), and related websites on which this Cookies Policy is posted (collectively, the “Websites” or “Website”).
Please take a minute to read and understand this Cookies Policy. This Cookies Policy should also be read in conjunction with our Privacy Policy.
What is a cookie?
When browsing the Sites, cookies or similar technologies such as "web beacons", SDKs, pixels or others (together, hereinafter "cookies") may be placed on the device from which you access the Sites, such as your computer or mobile phone or tablet. Cookies can record information relating to navigation on our Sites (the pages you have consulted, the date and time of the consultation, etc.) that we can read during your subsequent visits.
Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit, or to another website that recognises that cookie. Cookies are useful because they allow a website to recognise a user’s device.
Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.
How do we use cookies?
Information collected through cookies helps us analyze the use of the Websites and offer users a better experience when visiting the Websites. We will only keep cookies for as long as necessary to achieve the relevant purposes set out in this Cookies Policy, notably for marketing and statistical purposes.
Generally-speaking, we use first and third-party session and persistent cookies. Cookies set by us are called “first-party cookies”. In general, our web servers collect domain names, IP addresses, device information, and information regarding your interactions with content on our Websites. This information is aggregated on a “no names” basis to measure the number of visits, average time spent on the Websites, or pages viewed. Information that is tracked is used for internal purposes, such as to improve site navigation as well as evaluate the use of our Websites and improve the content on such sites.
Cookies set by our third-party partners and service providers are called “third-party cookies.” For example, we use ThinQ. For information about cookies and tracking technologies used in connection with ThinQ, please see the ThinQ Cookie Policy. In addition, when you access https://www.lg.com/ca_en, third-party advertising companies may use cookies and other technologies to collect information about your online activities (such as the pages you visit) and to provide you with interest-based (behavioral) advertising or other targeted content. These third parties may also collect information about your online activities across other third party websites over time. These companies may use this information to deliver ads that are more relevant to you both on and off our Websites. We may also combine information that you provide to us by other means, with information relating to your use of the Services, for the purposes of providing or allowing third parties to provide you with recommendations and customized advertisements of content, products and services that we or others think you would like. To opt-out of having your information used for online behavioural advertising purposes, please visit http://youradchoices.ca/choices.
“Session” cookies are temporary cookies that remain on your device until you close your web browser. Many session cookies are essential to make our Websites function correctly, as they typically enable you to move around our Websites and use our features.
“Persistent” cookies remain on your device after you close your browser. How long the cookie remains on your device will depend on the duration or “lifetime” of the specific cookie and your browser settings – or if you choose to delete the cookie. Persistent cookies help us recognize you as an existing user of our Websites, so that you do not need to sign-in again or adjust website preferences when you return to our Websites or interact with our services in the future. In addition, persistent cookies help us recognize you when you view a resource belonging to our Websites from another website or app (such as an advertisement) and help us record information about your web browsing habits during the lifetime of the persistent cookie.
What cookies do we use on the Sites?
We use the following cookies.
1) Strictly necessary cookies.
These are cookies that are required for the operation of our Sites. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our Sites. These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. This category of cookies cannot be disabled. If you configure your browser to refuse these cookies, certain services of the Sites will not be provided optimally, or even cannot be provided to you.
2) Functional cookies (Preferences Cookies).
These are used to recognise you when you return to our Sites. These cookies are used to provide you with convenient features, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing. This enables us to personalise our content for you and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work.
If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.
3) Analytics Cookies (Performance Cookies).
These cookies allow us to continue to improve the features of our Sites through traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content to you. They allow us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work. However, the third party providing these statistical services, Google Analytics, does process personal data about you in order to provide us with aggregated data about our website visitors.
If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.
Our website uses Google Analytics cookies. Information collected by Google Analytics cookies will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States of America in accordance with its privacy practices. You can access Google's privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy. You can completely disable Google Analytics for your browser by visiting the following link https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.
4) Advertising Cookies (Marketing Cookies).
These cookies allow us to present you with advertisements and other content that we believe best matches your interests and digital behavior. These cookies may be placed on our Sites by our advertising partners. They may also be used by these companies to profile your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites.
If you do not allow these cookies, you will not be able to receive personalised advertising.
5) Social media Cookies
These cookies are used when we incorporate functionalities from certain social networks. These features may sometimes be accompanied by scripts or other features that read and sometimes place cookies from these social networks on your device. These cookies can be used to personalize advertising messages. We have no access to these cookies or to the data they collect, nor any control over the social networks (which are responsible for their own processing activities), however it is important to be transparent about the fact that we use them. For additional information, please refer to the list of potential social network cookies below:
- Facebook: the following Facebook features can be integrated into our Websites and may read or place Facebook cookies:
• Sign in to Facebook (which allows the user to sign in to their Facebook account and interact with our Websites through that account);
• Share on Facebook (which allows the user to share with others an item on Facebook)
Click here to read Facebook’s Privacy policy
Click here to get information on Facebook’s cookies
- Twitter: the following Twitter features can be integrated into our Websites and may read or place Twitter cookies:
• Sign in to Twitter (which allows the user to sign in to their Twitter account and interact with our Websites through that account);
• Share on Twitter (which allows the user to share with others an item on Twitter)
Click here to read Twitter’s Privacy policy
Click here to get information on Twitter’s cookies
- Instagram: the following Instagram features can be integrated into our Websites and may read or place Instagram cookies:
• Sign in to Instagram (which allows the user to sign in to their Instagram account and interact with our Websites through that account);
• Share on Instagram (which allows the user to share with others an item on Instagram)
Click here to read Instagram’s Privacy policy
Click here to get information on Instagram’s cookies
- LinkedIn: the following LinkedIn features can be integrated into our Websites and may read or place LinkedIn cookies:
• Sign in to LinkedIn (which allows the user to sign in to their LinkedIn account and interact with our Websites through that account);
• Share on LinkedIn (which allows the user to share with others an item on LinkedIn)
Click here to read LinkedIn’s Privacy policy
Click here to get information on LinkedIn’s cookies
- YouTube: the following YouTube features can be integrated into our Websites and may read or place YouTube cookies:
• Sign in to YouTube (which allows the user to sign in to their YouTube account and interact with our Websites through that account);
• Share on YouTube (which allows the user to share with others an item on YouTube)
Click here to read YouTube’s Privacy policy
Click here to get information on YouTube’s cookies
How to manage, disable or delete cookies?
You may, at any time, give or withdraw your consent to the deposit of the cookies referred to above (except for strictly necessary cookies) by clicking on "Change your cookie setting" from any page of our Sites.
You may also disable cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to disable all cookies (including strictly necessary cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Sites.
Disabling a cookie or category of cookie does not delete the cookie from your browser. You will need to do this separately within your browser.
If you would like to make changes to your cookie settings, please go to the 'Options' or 'Preferences' menu of your browser. Alternatively, go to the 'Help' option in your browser for more details.
To learn more about the cookie settings for your browser, please select the links below:
• Internet Explorer : https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/delete-and-manage-cookies-168dab11-0753-043d-7c16-ede5947fc64d
• Firefox : https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer?redirectlocale=en-US&redirectslug=Cookies
• Chrome : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en
• Android : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647
• Safari : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/safari/sfri11471/mac
• iOS : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201265
Modification of the Cookies Policy
The present Cookie Policy may be updated by LGE; however, we will inform you of any important changes by means of a notice published on the Sites with a reasonable notice, in order to give you time, if necessary, to stop using the Sites. It is important that you always check for updates to the Policy, as we may change it from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies. Check the date at of the Policy to see when it was last changed.
More Information about Privacy
For more information about cookies, as well as your privacy, please refer to the Privacy Policy.
Contact us
For any further queries or information related to this Cookies Policy, please write to please contact the LGECI Privacy Officer, as follows: canada.privacy@lge.com, with the subject line “Cookies Policy”.
How do we use Cookies and how long do they last?
We are using Cookies for the purposes set out below. If in the future we use others for the purpose of providing more and better services, you will be informed of this.
|
Category
|
Cookie
|
Host
|
Description
|
Duration
|
Strictly Necessary Cookies
|
G_ENABLED_IDPS
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to securely log in to the website with a Google account.
|
A few seconds
|
LGGP1_CartID
|
lg.com
|
Cookie for OBS countries using Magento Solution to use cart function
|
A few seconds
|
LGGP1_CompareCart
|
lg.com
|
Used for Compare function for B2C products.
|
Session
|
X-Scouter-Gxid
|
lg.com
|
Supporting User experience on LG.com.
|
Session
|
_dc_gtm_UA-xxxxxxxx
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is associated with sites using Google Tag Manager to load other scripts and code into a page. Where it is used it may be regarded as Strictly Necessary as without it, other scripts may not function correctly. The end of the name is a unique number which is also an identifier for an associated Google Analytics account.
|
A few seconds
|
_scid_r
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is required for the operation of our website.
|
395 Days
|
_uqd_trigger
|
.lg.com
|
Latest validated master code.
|
30 Days
|
_uqd_validated
|
.lg.com
|
Last validated unique code (user input).
|
30 Days
|
at_plplistclick
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is required for the operation of our website
|
Session
|
coveo-search-token
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is required for the operation of our website
|
A few seconds
|
outbrain_cid_fetch
|
lg.com
|
This cookie determines how the user accessed the website. This information is used by the website operator to measure the efficiency of its marketing.
|
1 minute
|
AWSALB
|
lg.com
|
AWS ELB application load balancer
|
6 Days
|
AWSALB
|
prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com
|
AWS ELB application load balancer
|
6 Days
|
AWSALBCORS
|
prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com
|
This cookie is managed by AWS and is used for load balancing.
|
6 Days
|
spr-chat-token-xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|
lg.com
|
Maintain chat service & history
|
Session
|
Functional Cookies
|
AUTH_TOKEN
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
A few seconds
|
BVBRANDID
|
Bazaarvoice
|
This cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user for interactions within a particular client domain.
|
Session
|
BVBRANDSID
|
BazaarVoice
|
Allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain.
|
Session
|
BVImplmain_site
|
BazaarVoice
|
Applied by a third-party library from BazaarVoice which is used to manage user reviews for our events.
|
Session
|
CUSTOMER_GROUP_NAME
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
A few seconds
|
LGGP1_RecentlyView
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
A few seconds
|
LGGP1_RememberAccount_CA_EN
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
A few seconds
|
LGGP1_RememberAccount_UK
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
A few seconds
|
LGGP1_SearchResult
|
lg.com
|
Cookie for Search funtion on GNB or Search Result page
|
Session
|
REFRESH_TOKEN
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
A few seconds
|
__stripe_mid
|
lg.com
|
Stripe is used to making credit card payments. Stripe uses a cookie to remember who you are and to enable the website to process payments without storing any credit card information on its own servers.
|
364 Days
|
__zlcmid
|
Zendesk
|
Live chat widget sets the cookies to store the Zopim Live Chat ID used to identify a device across visits.
|
1 year
|
_evga_xxxx
|
lg.com
|
A cookie prefixed with _evga_ that stores Personalization Identities or any persisted ID.
|
729 Days
|
_omappvp
|
lg.com
|
Stores last visit.
|
1 year
|
_sfid_b182
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
729 Days
|
amcookie_policy_restriction
|
lg.com
|
Stores consent given for cookie categories.
|
9 Days
|
form_key
|
Magento
|
This cookie allows to enable various ecommerce functionalities.
|
1 Day
|
gpv_p13
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
A few seconds
|
intercom-id-ksvgpfqa
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
270 Days
|
ps-location
|
lg.com
|
For Find a dealer to store location ID
|
Session
|
sa-user-id
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you
|
364 Days
|
sa-user-id-v2
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
364 Days
|
sa-user-id-v3
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.
|
364 Days
|
session_id
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you
|
Session
|
velaro_endOfDay
|
velaro.com
|
This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites.
|
Session
|
velaro_visitorId
|
velaro.com
|
This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites.
|
Session
|
zchatproclog
|
lg.com
|
in order to maintain the session information in the live chat in case that customers refresh the web page
|
A few seconds
|
QST
|
Qualtrics
|
Appears when the Prevent multiple submissions option is enabled. The purpose of this cookie is to record the survey taken and prevent the user from taking the survey again.
|
6 months
|
TRACK_TLS1_0
|
Qualtrics
|
This cookie is used for tracking clients connecting to Qualtrics using TLS1.0.
|
Session
|
Hash of the sessionID and query parameters that maps to a sessionID
|
Qualtrics
|
This cookie is placed when you start a survey session on the same browser where you are working on another one.
|
up to 1 year
|
A hash of the url that may be appended with ‘-singleReload’
|
Qualtrics
|
Appears when you start a session with Allow respondents to finish later enabled.
|
6 months
|
QSI_SI_<id>_intercept
|
Qualtrics
|
This cookie is used to track whether we should display the Intercept on repeated user visits. It is formatted as QSI_SI_<id>_intercept (e.g., QSI_SI_5sPQdCDYYVYwQRv_intercept).
|
10 days
|
QSI_HistorySession
|
Qualtrics
|
Qualtrics Web / App Feedback –
|
Session
|
AWSALBCORS
|
moengage
|
For continued stickiness support with CORS use cases after the Chromium update, we are creating additional stickiness cookies for each of these duration-based stickiness features named AWSALBCORS (ALB).
|
7 days
|
Analytics Cookies
|
AMCVS_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|
adobe
|
The AMCVS cookie serves as a flag indicating that the session has been initialized. Its value is always 1 and discontinues when the session has ended.
|
1 Hour
|
AMCV_xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
|
adobe
|
The AMCV cookie contains the Experience Cloud visitor ID or MID. The MID is stored in a key-value pair that follows this syntax
|
2 years
|
QSI_HistorySession
|
Qualtrics
|
Qualtrics Web / App Feedback – This is a session cookie that stores what pages a visitor has visited for the current session
|
Session
|
QSI_SI_xxxxxxxxxxxxxx_intercept
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to track whether we should display the Intercept on repeated user visits. It is formatted as QSI_SI_xx_intercept (e.g., QSI_SI_5sPQdCDYYVYwQRv_intercept).
|
Session
|
RT
|
Akamai
|
This is used to monitor web performance through mPulse solution.
|
1 week
|
__td_signed
|
Arm Treasure Data
|
Registers statistical data on users' behaviour on the website. Used for internal analytics by the website operator.
|
399 days
|
__utma
|
|
It it used to calculate new and returning visitor statistics.
|
2 Years
|
__utmb
|
lg.com
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. This cookie determines new sessions and visits and expires after 30 minutes. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics. Any activity by a user within the 30 minute life span will count as a single visit, even if the user leaves and then returns to the site. A return after 30 minutes will count as a new visit, but a returning visitor.
|
A few seconds
|
__utmc
|
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. It is not used in most sites but is set to enable interoperability with the older version of Google Analytics code known as Urchin. In this older versions this was used in combination with the __utmb cookie to identify new sessions/visits for returning visitors. When used by Google Analytics this is always a Session cookie which is destroyed when the user closes their browser. Where it is seen as a Persistent cookie it is therefore likely to be a different technology setting the cookie.
|
Session
|
__utmt_UA-40145521-1
|
lg.com
|
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the __utmt cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
|
A few seconds
|
__utmt_UA-4788218-2
|
lg.com
|
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the __utmt cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
|
A few seconds
|
__utmz
|
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. The cookie has a life span of 6 months and is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.
|
6 months 2 days
|
_derived_epik
|
|
Used to collect information for analytics purposes.
|
6 months
|
_ga
|
|
This cookie name is asssociated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google’s more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners.
|
2 years
|
_ga_xxxxxxxxxxxx
|
|
This cookie is used by Google Analytics to persist session state.
|
2 years
|
_gaexp
|
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.
|
3 months
|
_gat
|
|
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It is a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
|
1 minute
|
_gcl_aw
|
|
It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports.
|
2 Years
|
_gcl_dc
|
GA
|
Used in conjunction with the c_user cookie to authenticate your identity to Facebook
|
90 days
|
_gid
|
|
Used to distinguish users.
|
1 day
|
_hjAbsoluteSessionInProgress
|
hotjar.com
|
This cookie is used by HotJar to detect the first pageview session of a user. This is a True/False flag set by the cookie.
|
A few seconds
|
_hjCachedUserAttributes
|
hotjar.com
|
These cookies are set by HotJar. They are used for analytics purposes to track how users are interacting with the webpage.
|
A few seconds
|
_hjFirstSeen
|
hotjar.com
|
Identifies a new user's first session on a website, indicating whether or not Hotjar's seeing this user for the first time.
|
A few seconds
|
_hjHasCachedUserAttributes
|
Hotjar
|
Enables us to know whether the data set in _hjUserAttributes Local Storage item is up to date or not.
|
Session
|
_hjIncludedInSessionSample_160
|
lg.com
|
This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.
|
A few seconds
|
_hjSessionUser_xxxxxxx
|
lg.com
|
Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.
|
364 Days
|
_hjid
|
hotjar.com
|
Hotjar cookie. This cookie is set when the customer first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the random user ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.
|
A few seconds
|
_mibhv
|
Moveable Ink
|
This cookie powers Moveable Ink Analytics, which allows us to measure effectiveness of our Advertising emails
|
13 months
|
_pin_unauth
|
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.
|
6 months
|
_td
|
treasure data
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.
|
6 months
|
_td_ssc_id
|
treasure data
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.
|
6 months
|
_ym_d
|
Yandex Metrica
|
to store first visit to the site.
|
1 year
|
_ym_isad
|
Yandex Metrica
|
to provide functions across pages.
|
2 days
|
_ym_uid
|
Yandex Metrica
|
to store and track a visitor's identity.
|
1 year
|
aam_uuid
|
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.
|
1 month
|
adcloud
|
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.
|
3 months
|
bv_metrics
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used for performance diagnostic events for less than 1/1000th of users.
|
A few seconds
|
cjConsent
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for consent
|
90 Days
|
cjCountry
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for country
|
90 Days
|
cjLiveRampLastCall
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions call clicks
|
90 Days
|
cjUser
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for user
|
90 Days
|
cje
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for event
|
90 Days
|
cjevent_dc
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for tracking event
|
90 Days
|
coveo_visitorId
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for visitor id
|
90 Days
|
deduplication_cookie
|
GA
|
LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions remove visitor duplication
|
90 Days
|
ecrSessionId
|
lg.com
|
Keep customer session.
|
End of Session
|
gpv_p73
|
adobe
|
This cookie is used to temporarily store variable values recorded on the previous page during Adobe Analytics operation.This is the value used by the Analytics Plug-in.
|
Persistent
|
kwknc
|
Kwanko SA
|
Cookie used by Kwanko SA, persistent tracking cookie without consent and without personal data identifier.
|
2 months
|
kwknc_ssc
|
Kwanko SA
|
Cookie used by Kwanko SA, persistent tracking cookie without consent and without personal data identifier.
|
2 months
|
kwkncses
|
Kwanko SA
|
Cookie used by Kwanko SA, persistent tracking cookie without consent and without personal data identifier.
|
session
|
kwkncses_ssc
|
Kwanko SA
|
Cookie used by Kwanko SA, persistent tracking cookie without consent and without personal data identifier.
|
session
|
ln_or
|
lg.com
|
Records statistical data on user behaviour on the website
|
A few seconds
|
nmstat
|
Adobe
|
Adobe
|
1 Hour
|
private_content_version
|
Adobe
|
Adobe
|
2 years
|
ps-utid
|
lg.com
|
Used for display and analysis of the use of the "Where to Buy" function
|
1 minute
|
ps-utparam
|
lg.com
|
Used to measure the effectiveness of a campaign when the user clicks on an LG page as part of a marketing campaign.
|
1 minute
|
psdmtrackV
|
Adobe
|
Used to collect information for analytics purposes.
|
1 Hour
|
s_cc
|
Adobe
|
Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, determines whether cookies are enabled in the browser
|
Session
|
s_fid
|
Adobe
|
This cookie is used to identify a unique visitor if the standard s_vi cookie is unavailable due to third-party cookie restrictions. Not used for implementations that use first-party cookies.
|
5 years
|
s_invisit
|
Adobe
|
The cookie identifies whether the user is arriving at the domain for the first time. The value is either TRUE or FALSE.
|
Session
|
s_nr
|
Adobe
|
Used to determine the number of visits by the user.
|
1 month
|
s_ppv
|
Adobe
|
The contents of the cookie contain the values inserted in the four variables described above and expire at the end of the session.
|
Session
|
s_ppvl
|
Adobe
|
This cookie is set by Adobe Analytics to store information on the percentage of the page displayed to the end user.
|
Session
|
s_sq
|
Adobe
|
Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, stores information about the previous link clicked within the site
|
Session
|
s_vnum
|
Adobe
|
The cookie stores the number of visits by a Unique Visitor. This makes it possible, e.g., to capture return frequency of a visitor over a 30-day period.
|
1 month
|
yourekoUserId
|
lg.com
|
We store information about how the user works with our tool, e.g. which functions, which are related to the cookie identifier and IP address, he came into contact with. We never share this information with third parties.
|
364 Days
|
_rtetUrl
|
beusable
|
Cookies for storing the first referrer URL for SPA pages
|
30 min
|
_rtetSessId
|
beusable
|
session uid (Beusable's own random session id)
|
30 min
|
_rtetSessPageSeq
|
beusable
|
The user's sequence from the above session within the pages with beusable code (starts with 0 and increases sequentially) => if the session is valid (when the user keeps taking actions or moves to a page with code ) the validity time keeps increasing by 30 minutes -> if the session is invlaid ( when the user closes the browser or stays still ) max 30 minutes.
|
30 min
|
_beu_utm_campaign
|
beusable
|
UTM_campaign
|
30 min
|
_beu_utm_content
|
beusable
|
UTM_content
|
30 min
|
_beu_utm_medium
|
beusable
|
UTM_medium
|
30 min
|
_beu_utm_source
|
beusable
|
UTM_source
|
30 min
|
_beu_utm_term
|
beusable
|
UTM_term
|
30 min
|
_rtet_apply
|
beusable
|
Unique id of report registered in beusable
|
2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.
|
_rtet_ab_aid
|
beusable
|
ID of the page where the A/B test is running.
|
2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.
|
_rtet_ab_url
|
beusable
|
URL on page B of the A/B testing
|
2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.
|
_rtet_ab_ref
|
beusable
|
the referrer right before redirected due to A/B testing
|
2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.
|
_beu_utid
|
beusable
|
Unique ID of UT
|
30 min
|
_beu_utssid
|
beusable
|
Identification ID of the UT session
|
30 min
|
Advertising Cookies
|
HARD_ASK_STATUS
|
Moengage
|
Web Push Subscription hard ask
|
2 years
|
OPT_IN_SHOWN_TIME
|
Moengage
|
Web Push Subscription opt-in time
|
2 years
|
PUSH_TOKEN
|
Moengage
|
Web Push token generation
|
2 years
|
SETUP_TIME
|
Moengage
|
Web Push setup time
|
2 years
|
SOFT_ASK_STATUS
|
Moengage
|
Web Push Subscription soft ask
|
2 years
|
SUBSCRIPTION_DETAILS
|
Moengage
|
Web Push Subscription details
|
2 years
|
USER_DATA
|
Moengage
|
Web Push Subscription user data
|
2 years
|
__adroll_fpc
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to identify the visitor across visits and devices. It is used by real-time bidding for advertisers to present relevant advertisement.
|
1 year
|
__ar_v4
|
Google Doubleclick
|
This cookie is associated with the doubleclick advertising service from Google.Helps with tracking conversion rates for ads.
|
1 year
|
__attentive_cco
|
lg.com
|
This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms
|
A few seconds
|
__attentive_dv
|
lg.com
|
This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms
|
A few seconds
|
__attentive_id
|
lg.com
|
This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms
|
A few seconds
|
__attentive_pv
|
lg.com
|
This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms
|
A few seconds
|
__attentive_ss_referrer
|
lg.com
|
This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms
|
A few seconds
|
__gads
|
|
Used to register what ads have been displayed to the user.
|
1 year
|
__gpi
|
|
Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.
|
1 year
|
__qca
|
lg.com
|
This is a cookie usually associated with Quantcast, a digital advertising company. They provide website rankings, and the data they collect is also used for audience segmentation and targeted advertising.
|
391 Days
|
_atrk_siteuid
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
364 Days
|
_attn_
|
Attentive
|
This is a secure persistent cookie that contains the visitor ID and some page view and session details.
|
400 days
|
_clck
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
364 Days
|
_clsk
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
A few seconds
|
_fbc
|
facebook.com
|
This domain is owned by Facebook, which is the world's largest social networking service. As a third party host provider, it mostly collects data on the interests of users via widgets such as the 'Like' button found on many websites. This is used to serve targeted advertising to its users when logged into its services. In 2014 it also started serving up behaviourally targeted advertising on other websites, similar to most dedicated online marketing companies.
|
A few seconds
|
_fbp
|
|
Identifies browsers for the purposes of providing advertising and site analytics services
|
3 months
|
_gcl_au
|
|
Used in conjunction with the c_user cookie to authenticate your identity to Facebook
|
3 months
|
_mkto_trk
|
Marketo
|
This tracks visitor behaviour on the sites on which the cookie is installed and to link a visitor to the recipient of an email marketing campaign, to measure campaign effectiveness. Tracking is performed anonymously until a user identifies himself by submitting a form.
|
2 years
|
_rdt_uuid
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
89 Days
|
_scid
|
lg.com
|
Cookie associated with Snapchat. Sets a unique ID for the visitor, that allows third party advertisers to target the visitor with relevant advertisement. This pairing service is provided by third party advertisement hubs, which facilitates realtime bidding for advertisers.
|
395 Days
|
_sctr
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
395 Days
|
_tt_enable_cookie
|
.lg.com
|
This cookie is used as a means of tracking your website activity to help us optimise our advertising.
|
1 year
|
_ttp
|
tiktok.com
|
To measure and improve the performance of your advertising campaigns and to personalize the user's experience (including ads) on TikTok
|
389 Days
|
_uetmsclkid
|
Bing Ads
|
Store performed actions on the website
|
session
|
_uetsid
|
Bing
|
This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.
|
2 years
|
_uetvid
|
Bing
|
This cookie is used by Bing to determine what ads should be shown that may be relevant to the end user perusing the site.
|
1 year
|
at_check
|
adobe
|
Data management platform uses these cookies to assign a unique ID when users visits a website
|
Session
|
attntv_mstore_email
|
Attentive
|
used at checkout for attribution
|
30 minutes
|
attntv_mstore_phone
|
Attentive
|
used at checkout for attribution
|
30 minutes
|
intercom-device-id-ksvgpfqa
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
270 Days
|
mbox
|
Adobe
|
Used by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the pag
|
1 year
|
moe_uuid
|
Moengage
|
Web Push Subscriptio device unique id
|
Session
|
s_ptc
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
Session
|
ssm_au_c
|
google.com
|
This domain is owned by Google Inc. Although Google is primarily known as a search engine, the company provides a diverse range of products and services. Its main source of revenue however is advertising. Google tracks users extensively both through its own products and sites, and the numerous technologies embedded into many millions of websites around the world. It uses the data gathered from most of these services to profile the interests of web users and sell advertising space to organisations based on such interest profiles as well as aligning adverts to the content on the pages where its customer's adverts appear.
|
A few seconds
|
tfpsi
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
A few seconds
|
cto_bundle
|
lg.com
|
This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.
|
395 Days
|
uid
|
On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party)
|
The Criteo ID cookie; it contains the unique user identifier (UUIDv4) on the Criteo network.
|
1 year
|
optout
|
On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party)
|
The opt-out cookie; if present the user will not be tracked and retargeted by Criteo in that browsing session
|
5 years
|
zdi
|
On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party)
|
The pass-back loop detection cookie; it contains a counter of the times the user is passed on one specific zone.
|
6 months
|
rmStore
|
.lg.com
|
Store attribution data, including timestamp in string format generated by your server for when the user has requested the page and a unique 'Click ID' generated by Rakuten Advertising to identify the referring publisher. This cookie is dropped/update every time an affiliate link is clicked on by a consumer.
|30 Days
|
lsclick_mid52835
|
.linksynergy.com
|
This cookie is required for Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track transactions for Advertisers that use Pixel for reporting Transactions as this cookie is the one that store all the information about the referring publisher. One cookie is placed per Advertiser. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer.
|400 Days
|
rmuid
|
.linksynergy.com
|
This cookie enables Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track repeat visitors where the user is returning using the same browser on the same device as the previous time. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer
|365 Days
|
lsn_statp
|
.linksynergy.com
|
This cookie enables Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track repeat visitors where the user is returning using the same browser on the same device as the previous time. This cookie is used by the Search Box Type of creative. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer
|
365 Days