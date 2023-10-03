We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Need an Unlock Code? (Canadian consumers only)
“Do you need an unlock code for your device?”
What You Need To Unlock Your Phone
You can obtain your IMEI by pressing *#06# on your dial pad or by going into your Settings -> General -> About Phone -> Status
How To Contact Your Carrier
For information on how to unlock your mobile devices, please go to your carriers listed below.
Telus - https://www.telus.com/en/on/support/article/unlock-mobile-device
Bell - https://support.bell.ca/Mobility/unlock_your_Bell_device?step=1#displayStep
Rogers - https://www.rogers.com/customer/support/article/unlocking-devices
Videotron - https://support.videotron.com/residential/mobile/unlock-videotron-phone
Freedom – https://www.freedommobile.ca/support/search