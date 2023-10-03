About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

TWINWash™

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Story_02_Making_D_v1

LG TWINWash™ allows you to wash two loads at once to help you save time and optimize your daily schedule.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Story_03_Starting_D_v1

LG® studied how laundry was done around the world. Laundry users reveal that although their latest washing machines have surpassed their predecessors in performance and convenience, doing the laundry has still remained a difficult routine for most users.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Story_04_Separate_D_v

The increased prevalence of specialized clothing and variation in fabrics and textures has led to a greater need for separate wash cycles. This has only increased the time users spend doing laundry and has made the task more stressful.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Story_05_Approach_D_v1

LG® began to explore the possibility of laundry innovation that allows for separate yet simultaneous wash cycles, so you can wash two loads of laundry at the same time.

LG® opted for a design that included the addition of a pedestal washer below the conventional front-load laundry machine.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Story_06_Complete_D_v1

Aiming to maximize usability and ease-of-installation, LG® began working on a compact yet effective washing machine. This design overhaul led to the development of a pedestal washing machine that was completed with the LG® direct drive motor.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Story_07_Innovation_D_v1

LG® TWINWash™ is designed with an advanced shock-absorbing suspension system to combat the output of excessive noise and vibration, while complementing the proprietary direct drive motor.

Control your appliances<br>with ease1

Control your appliances with ease

LG® TWINWash™ maximizes user satisfaction by combining the best of LG's know-how experience in laundry technology with the insights gained through user feedback. The innovation found within LG TWINWash™ is centred around user needs to make it easier to do laundry.