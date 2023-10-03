About Cookies on This Site

TWINWash™

A Family Approach to Fabric Care

LG TWINWash™ allows you to wash two loads at once.

A Family Approach to<br>Fabric Care1

Separate Soiled Fabrics

 

Separate undergarments from a muddy sporting jersey for optimal cleaning performance.

Protect Delicate Baby Clothes

 

Wash baby clothing with baby detergent at the same time as washing regular clothing with regular detergent.

Reduce Dust and Lint Transfer

 

Separate your towel wash load from your regular clothing wash load to reduce the transfer of dust and lint fibres between fabrics.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_02_5_Underwear_D_v

Colour Care

Keep your white clothing white. LG TWINWash™ allows you to wash two loads at once. Wash your white clothing and your coloured clothing separately, at the same time.

Colour Care1

Keep Colours Bright and White.

 

Wash two loads at once with two different detergents with LG TWINWash™.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_03_3_ColorCare_D_v

Fabric Care

LG® TWINWash™ is versatile; most of the wash cycles available in the main washer are available in the pedestal washer.

Fabric Care2

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_04_2_Wool_D_v

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_04_3_Slik_D

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_04_4_Beads_D

Energy Care

The Pedestal Washer is perfect and efficient for those small-sized laundry loads.

Energy Care1

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_05_2_Workout_D_v1

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_05_3_Stain_D

Life with LG® TWINWash™

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_06_2_Thumb01_D

TWINWash™ Song & Dance

Wash two loads at once with LG TWINWash™.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_06_2_Thumb02_D

Wash Separately

Wash colors and whites separately with LG TWINWash™.

Global_TWINWash27_2018_Feature_Usage_06_2_Thumb03_D

Find a Match

Match your own washer with LG TWINWash™ Mini.

