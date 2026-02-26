About Cookies on This Site

Now it’s time to give back to you. Get a chance to win a LG Home Appliance Appreciation Sweepstakes!

#1 Major Appliance
Brand in Canada
for 5 Consecutive Years*

Now it’s time to give back to you.

Get a chance to win a LG Home Appliance Appreciation Sweepstakes!

#1 Major Appliance<br> Brand in Canada<br> for 5 Consecutive Years* Enter Now

*#1 Appliance Brand in units and $, OpenBrand Quarterly Consumer Survey, Major Appliances (AHAM Core 6) 2021 to 2025.

LG Canada is proud to celebrate 5 consecutive years as the #1 trusted appliance leading brand. To thank you for your continued support, we’re excited to offer a limited-time national promotion with instant savings and a raffle giveaway for your chance to win premium LG appliances!

Celebrating 5 Years as Canada’s
#1 Major Appliance Brand

LG Canada is proud to celebrate 5 consecutive years

as the #1 Major Appliance Brand.

To thank you for your continued support, we’re excited to offer a limited-time national promotion with instant savings and a sweepstakes giveaway for your chance to win LG Major Home Appliances!

How to participateWeekly prizes
How to participate
Submit my entry

Your Chance to Win!

Enter our sweepstakes for a chance to win LG Major Home Appliances.

A new prize is revealed each week, and 5 winners are selected every week throughout the event period.

Don’t miss your opportunity to win!

Step 1 

Fill out the entry form to participate.

Step 2 

Complete your entry by clicking“Submit my entry".

Step 3

Sit back and wait for the winnerannouncement by email!

*One entry is valid for all upcoming draws. All entries will be collected into a single pool, from which five winners will be drawn each week. Winners will be removed from the pool for subsequent draws.

Raffle Entry Start: February 26th 2026, 9:00am

Sweepstakes Entry Start:February 26th 2026, 9:00am

Raffle Entry End: April 1st 2026, 11:59pm

Sweepstakes Entry End:
April 1st 2026, 11:59pm

Weekly Prize Draws: Every Wednesday!

Weekly Prize Draws:
Every Wednesday!


*Winners will be announced by email.

Weekly Prizes

From March 11th to April 8th, every Wednesday, five (5) Entries will be randomly selected. Announcement will be by email.

Weekly Raffle Prizes Week 1 / Week 2 / Week 3 / Week 4 / Week 5 Valued at $2,199.99 Coming Soon!

Submit your email address below, and we’ll notify you if you win the prize!

Join our sweepstakes

Submit your email address below,

and we’ll notify you by email if you win the prize!

LG Home Appliances.
Designed to Last. 

Get up to 25% off when
you buy 2 or more! 

Looking for more savings?

Browse current LG promotions to save even more on eligible home appliances.

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

