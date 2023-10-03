We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™. Center Control® 5.8 cu.ft. Washer & 7.4 cu.ft. Electric Dryer
Deep Clean With Steam
Our TurboSteam™ technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to virtually eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles.
How about if we add Trubosteam and AI Sensor Dry feature.
Automatically dispense the optimal detergent amount
ezDispense™ automatically determines and dispenses the optimal detergent amount for your cycle based on the weight of your load, preventing overuse while maximizing your wash performance. You can also store up to 18 loads of detergent.
Key Spec
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Allergiene
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Sanitary
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
AI Wash
-
Yes
-
Bright Whites
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Drain+Spin
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Steam Fresh
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
Yes
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
AI Dry
-
Yes
-
Antibacterial
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Power Dry
-
Yes
-
Shinkage Relief
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Steam Sanitary
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
Venting Option
-
3 Way Venting
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
No
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
SteamFresh
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Body Color (Dryer)
-
Black Steel
-
Body Color (Washer)
-
Black Steel
-
Electrical Requirements (Dryer)
-
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
-
Electrical Requirements (Washer)
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 11 A
-
Cloud Cycle
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
-
Yes
-
Smart Learner
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Dryer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
7.4
-
Washer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
5.0
-
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)
-
Yes
-
CEF (Dryer)
-
3.94
-
IMEF (Washer)
-
2.92
-
IWF (Washer)
-
2.9
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Dryer)
-
Yes
