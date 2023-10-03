About Cookies on This Site

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™. Center Control® 5.8 cu.ft. Washer & 7.4 cu.ft. Electric Dryer

WKEX300HBA

WKEX300HBA

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™. Center Control® 5.8 cu.ft. Washer & 7.4 cu.ft. Electric Dryer

Deep Clean With Steam

Our TurboSteam™ technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to virtually eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles.

How about if we add Trubosteam and AI Sensor Dry feature.

BUILT-IN INTEL TAKES OUT THE GUESSWORK

Forget about sorting or choosing cycles- built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, & load size, then customize wash/dry motions and temps.

ADVANCED WASHING & DRYING

The LG WashTower™'s top-of-the-line innovations—TurboWash™360°, Allergiene™ wash cycle & TurboSteam™ technology deliver the advanced cleaning performance you need.

OUR SLEEKEST Center Control™ YET

Tastefully hidden from view until you tap the power button, LG's intuitive Center Control™ LCD panel shows each setting, helpful prompts, and status updates.

Automatically dispense the optimal detergent amount

ezDispense™ automatically determines and dispenses the optimal detergent amount for your cycle based on the weight of your load, preventing overuse while maximizing your wash performance. You can also store up to 18 loads of detergent.

*Based on 8-12 lb. loads. Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer.
**Appliance must be set to remote enable. Wi-fi and app required. Features subject to change. See lg.com for additional details and privacy information.

PREMIUM LOOKS DESIGNED TO LAST

Real tempered glass doors provide a sleek, stylish look that also resists shock and scratches. Chrome rim complements the doors and enhance the premium feel.

*Half the functional floor space.

GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE

With 5.8 cu. ft. in the washer and 7.4 cu. ft. in the dryer, you can fit big loads of towels, jeans or a king-size comforter, for big time savings every week.

ALL YOU WANT IN HALF THE FLOOR SPACE

Reinvent how you do laundry with room to add a sink, a folding table or organized storage—all with a sleek, streamlined look half the floor space* plus easy-reach controls.

*Half the functional floor space.

LIFE'S BETTER WHEN YOUR HOME RUNS SMART

Discover ThinQ Care™ within the ThinQ® app -- proactive smart alerts to keep your appliances running smoothly.*

*Appliance must be set to remote enable. Wi-Fi and ThinQ® app required.

Key Spec

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

All Spec

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

Allergiene

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

Speed Wash

No

Tub Clean

Yes

AI Wash

Yes

Bright Whites

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Drain+Spin

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Sportswear

No

Steam Refresh

No

Towels

Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

Rack Dry

Yes

Air Dry

Yes

AI Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

No

Downloaded

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Power Dry

Yes

Shinkage Relief

No

Sportswear

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

Towels

Yes

FEATURES (DRYER)

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Type

Vented Dryer

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

6 Motion DD

No

ADA Compliant

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

No

Dual Lint Filter

No

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Empty Water Indicator

No

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Inverter DirectDrive

No

LoadSense

No

SteamFresh

Yes

TrueSteam

No

FEATURES (WASHER)

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Water Level

Auto

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

Auto Restart

No

ColdWash

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

Foam detection system

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Dryer)

Black Steel

Body Color (Washer)

Black Steel

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements (Dryer)

115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

Electrical Requirements (Washer)

120 V, 60 Hz, 11 A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Learner

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

CAPACITY

Dryer Capacity (cu. ft.)

7.4

Washer Capacity (cu. ft.)

5.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door Lock Indication (Washer)

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)

Yes

CEF (Dryer)

3.94

IMEF (Washer)

2.92

IWF (Washer)

2.9

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Dryer)

Yes

