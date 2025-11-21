About Cookies on This Site

LG partners surround a hand with a heart

Why we are a Proud Partner

At LG, we believe optimism isn’t just a feeling.
It’s something built in.
Into every innovation. Every detail. Every product we create.

Being a sports fan takes the same kind of belief.
The kind that keeps you on your feet when the score’s against you.
The kind that has you cheering for the next big play—even when the last one didn’t go your way. The one that has us cheering with every point, every score, every win.

It’s optimism that fills the arena with energy.
That keeps living rooms packed on game day, with a front-row viewing experience that makes sure we don’t miss one second of action.
Energy that fuels the snacks from the fridge, the halftime meals from the oven, the screen that makes every second feel bigger than life—
and the clean-up that’s done before the next whistle blows.

Optimism is built into every fan.
And it’s built into everything we make.

LG—The Official Sponsor of Optimism.

What are we working on?

Creating Life’s Good moments with our Partners

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Maple Leafs

LG MLSE: Raptors 2025 - 2026 Season

LG MLSE: Leafs 2025 - 2026 Season

Man watches the Toronto Raptors on wall mounted OLED TV

Canada's #1 OLED TV Brand

Picture so clear you're
practically courtside.

#1 OLED brand in Canada in units and dollars, Circana, since 2021.

Picture so clear you're practically courtside.