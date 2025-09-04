We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
52-inch UltraGear evo G9, The World’s Largest 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.
World’s largest* 52-inch
5K2K gaming monitor
Step into an expansive field of view with the world’s largest* 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160, WUHD) display. With a vertical height similar to a 42-inch 16:9 (3840x2160) display, the 52-inch 21:9 ultra-wide screen provides a 33% wider workspace for a more immersive viewing experience, delivering deep engagement across a variety of games.
A curved screen that wraps
your gameplay
The 1000R curvature brings more of the screen into your natural field of view, helping open-world and RPG games feel more engaging. By wrapping the scene closer to your line of sight, the curved design supports a deeper sense of in-game presence.
Bright highlights and detailed shadows
With VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, bright scenes show stronger highlights and dark areas retain more visible detail. With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor reproduces wide, accurate colours that help distinguish details in fast-moving or visually complex games.
Quick response for gameplay
The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
Smooth motion that
keeps you focused
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
Powerful connectivity for your
gaming station
LG UltraGear evo™ 52G930B features the latest port selection to support a wide range of compatible GPUs (graphics cards) and devices. Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivering ultra high speed gaming at 240Hz on a 52 inch large screen. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support through a single cable. HDMI 2.1 ensures stable connections with consoles and other devices.
Plunge into the world of PC
and console gaming!
LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimized gaming experience across various genres and platforms.
Immerse yourself in clear
10W x 2 stereo sound
Experience clear, well-balanced sound through 10W x 2 stereo speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience for
everyday gaming and entertainment. For a more personal setup, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out to enjoy focused audio
and clear voice communication during gameplay.
Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image
quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and
launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
Sleek and streamlined design for gaming
Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free slim stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.
All Spec
