About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

52-inch UltraGear evo G9, The World’s Largest 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor

52-inch UltraGear evo G9, The World’s Largest 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor

52G930B-B
Front view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
-15-degree angled side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
+15-degree angled side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Right side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with tilt adjustment  (52G930B)
Front view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with the stand down position (52G930B)
Right side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Right side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with tilt adjustment (52G930B)
Top view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Top view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with right swivel (52G930B)
Top view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with left swivel (52G930B)
Rear view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Left-rear angled view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Rear close-up view of the stand mount on a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Rear close-up view of the connectivity ports on a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Close-up view of the stand base on a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Front view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
-15-degree angled side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
+15-degree angled side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Right side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with tilt adjustment  (52G930B)
Front view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with the stand down position (52G930B)
Right side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Right side view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with tilt adjustment (52G930B)
Top view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Top view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with right swivel (52G930B)
Top view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor with left swivel (52G930B)
Rear view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Left-rear angled view of a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Rear close-up view of the stand mount on a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Rear close-up view of the connectivity ports on a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)
Close-up view of the stand base on a 52-inch UltraGear evo G9, 5K2K 240Hz Gaming Monitor (52G930B)

Key Features

  • 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160, WUHD) display
  • 1000R Curvature
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DP 2.1 & USB-C (PD 90W)
More
LG UltraGear evo G9 52-inch 5K2K WUHD gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate (52G930B)

*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (52G930B) feature overview with 52-inch 5K2K, 240Hz, 1ms(GtG), HDR600, 1000R curvature, DP 2.1, USB-C(PD 90W), HDMI 2.1

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (52G930B) feature overview with 52-inch 5K2K, 240Hz, 1ms(GtG), HDR600, 1000R curvature, DP 2.1, USB-C(PD 90W), HDMI 2.1

Tap anchor-display

Tap anchor-display


World’s largest* 52-inch
5K2K gaming monitor 

Step into an expansive field of view with the world’s largest* 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160, WUHD) display. With a vertical height similar to a 42-inch 16:9 (3840x2160) display, the 52-inch 21:9 ultra-wide screen provides a 33% wider workspace for a more immersive viewing experience, delivering deep engagement across a variety of games.

This animated monitor shows the display growing from 16:9 UHD 4K to 52-inch 21:9 UltraWide 5K2K big gaming monitor with various gaming genres.

*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) display.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A curved screen that wraps
your gameplay

The 1000R curvature brings more of the screen into your natural field of view, helping open-world and RPG games feel more engaging. By wrapping the scene closer to your line of sight, the curved design supports a deeper sense of in-game presence.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (52G930B) with its 1000R curved design for a more comfortable and immersive viewing experience

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

Bright highlights and detailed shadows

With VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, bright scenes show stronger highlights and dark areas retain more visible detail. With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) colour gamut, the monitor reproduces wide, accurate colours that help distinguish details in fast-moving or visually complex games.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Gaming monitor Speed

Gaming monitor Speed


LG UltraGear gaming monitor (52G930B) with a 240Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth motion in a high-speed motorcycle race

Fluid gaming motion with
240Hz refresh rate

The high 240Hz refresh rate brings fluid, crystal-clear visuals,

while minimizing motion blur. Dive into more immersive gaming

with every frame.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Quick response for gameplay

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce reverse ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Smooth motion that
keeps you focused

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.

A high-speed racing game scene shows a green supercar chasing competitors on a track, highlighting smooth, tear-free gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

A high-speed racing game scene shows a green supercar chasing competitors on a track, highlighting smooth, tear-free gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Usability

Usability


Powerful connectivity for your
gaming station

LG UltraGear evo™ 52G930B features the latest port selection to support a wide range of compatible GPUs (graphics cards) and devices. Enhance your gaming and productivity with the new DisplayPort 2.1, delivering ultra high speed gaming at 240Hz on a 52 inch large screen. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support through a single cable. HDMI 2.1 ensures stable connections with consoles and other devices.

DisplayPort icon

DisplayPort2.1 x1

USB Type-C icon

USB Type-C™ x1

(PD 90W)

HDMI icon

 HDMI™ 2.1 x2  

A gaming monitor is connected to a PC, laptop, and console setup, illustrating versatile connectivity options including DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1 for high-performance gaming and productivity.

A gaming monitor is connected to a PC, laptop, and console setup, illustrating versatile connectivity options including DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1 for high-performance gaming and productivity.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Plunge into the world of PC
and console gaming!

LG UltraGear™ monitors deliver smooth, responsive gameplay for both PC and console, whether you're diving into fast-paced action or exploring vast open worlds. With HDMI 2.1 support, they offer flexible compatibility—from keyboard and mouse to joystick—along with fluid motion, low latency, and vibrant details for an optimized gaming experience across various genres and platforms.

A curved gaming monitor shows a racing game with a red supercar in a neon-lit city. Other game scenes float around the screen. A white console controller is placed in front, highlighting console play.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Aspect ratio support may vary by console. Please adjust your display settings to ensure optimal gameplay performance.

Immerse yourself in clear
10W x 2 stereo sound

Experience clear, well-balanced sound through 10W x 2 stereo speakers, delivering an immersive audio experience for

everyday gaming and entertainment. For a more personal setup, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out to enjoy focused audio

and clear voice communication during gameplay.

A gaming monitor displaying a RPG game scene shows sound waves coming from the bottom of the monitor with 10W x2 stereo sound.

A gaming monitor displaying a RPG game scene shows sound waves coming from the bottom of the monitor with 10W x2 stereo sound.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smarter control, seamless switching
by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image

quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and

 launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Download

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Sleek and streamlined design for gaming

Experience our space-efficient design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free slim stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently, while adding a sleeker, more refined look to your setup.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Wall Mount icon.

Borderless design

Front, reare and side view of the LG UltraGear gaming monitor on a desk, with a curved design and sleek finish.

Front, reare and side view of the LG UltraGear gaming monitor on a desk, with a curved design and sleek finish.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.