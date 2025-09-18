webOS for Entertainment

Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Animated sequence of LG Smart TV showcasing webOS logo, followed by “Watch,” “Play,” and “Discover” typography, ending with LG webOS home screen featuring streaming apps and channels

Enjoy endless content with webOS

Watch, Play, Discover with webOS. 4,000+ apps to stream, 4,000+ channels available with LG Channels globally.

*Available number of apps and channels may vary by country, product, and region.

What is webOS

webOS, The Heart of LG Entertainment

webOS makes it easy to access everything  you enjoy – right from your home screen.

All you want to watch, on one screen

All your favorite content in one place - sports, music, gaming, learning and home office. Just one click takes you exactly where you want to be. 

Customize your viewing experience

Easily create a individual account. Everyone gets a personal home screen with tailored content recommendations for more immersive viewing experience.

Tap to play. Ready in seconds.

Access your favorite streaming apps with a tap. Open the TV tab in the ThinQ app to access Prime Video and a variety of apps. Just tap an app in ThinQ, it plays on your TV in seconds.

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

*Account creation may be restricted depending on age and the number of existing accounts.

*Separate subscriptions are required for Amazon Prime and their related services.

*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Award-winning webOS

Award logos including CES, iF Design Award, and AVForums Editors' Choice

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given. 

Discover more apps

Explore a world of apps beyond imagination.

*Certain apps may not be launched at the same time as webOS, and availability may vary by region.

Watch
Global Streaming Services

A universe of content to explore 

Shows so indulging, you can't stop watching. Get hooked on captivating content on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

Animated sequence showing logos of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ floating above a dynamic collage of hit TV shows, highlighting LG Smart TV’s access to global streaming platforms and immersive viewing experience.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

*Separate subscriptions are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and their related services.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

FILMMAKER MODE™

The director's cut, at home 

FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing and preserves the film's original format - including aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates - so you see every scene exactly as the director intended. 

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

LG Channels

Free entertainment on your LG TV

LG Channels is built into every LG Smart TV, all totally FREE. It offers hundreds of free live channels, fan-favorite movies, and exclusives. Simply use your remote and enjoy - no fees and hassle.

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region and are subject to change without notice.

Sports Portal

Bring the stadium home 

Dive into the action with Sports Portal — your home for live games, match highlights, league tables, and more, all on one screen.

LG TV settings screen showing the Sports Portal interface. The “My Team” section dynamically expands and collapses, followed by smooth scrolling down through various selectable sports channels and content.

*Screen images have been simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

*Supported leagues and features may vary by country.

*This feature requires a network connection.

*To receive alerts, teams or players must be added to “My Team.”

Play
Gaming

All the games you want on LG TV

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now XBOX.

LG TV displaying the Gaming Portal screen, scrolling down through available games and features. The video shows a user navigating to the settings menu on the left, showcasing various gaming options including GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid, and Xbox.

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region and are subject to change without notice.

*Separate subscriptions may be required.

*Depending on the game, connecting a gamepad, mouse, or keyboard may be required.

*Compatibility with GeForce NOW may vary depending on the gamepad manufacturer and specifications. Check the list of supported gamepads at: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Game services may be discontinued at the provider’s discretion.

Fitness

Your go-to fitness buddy

Whether you prefer yoga or even meditation, find fun and effective workouts on LG TV.

Woman exercising while watching workout videos on LG TV, with various fitness content like yoga and meditation swiping across the screen, showcasing LG TV as a versatile fitness companion.

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region and are subject to change without notice.

*Separate subscriptions may be required.

Discover
Learning

Learn with fun on big screen 

Pinkfong logo displayed in front of LG TV
Pinkfong

Sing, play, and learn with Baby Shark and family on the fun education platform Pinkfong.

ABCmouse logo displayed in front of LG TV
ABCmouse

With 10,000+ learning activities for kids ages 2–8, ABCmouse helps spark a love of learning.

PlayKids+ logo displayed in front of LG TV
PlayKids+

For kids ages 2–12, expert-made videos, songs, and games make learning fun at every age.

*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region and are subject to change without notice.

*Separate subscriptions may be required.

LG Smart TV surrounded by gift boxes and shopping bags, showcasing special limited-time offers and exclusive streaming events available on webOS platform.

Enjoy Special Offers on webOS

Limited-time deals and streaming events – all happening on webOS.

Two screens display key features: one shows the LG AI Magic Remote labeled "webOS for AI," and the other highlights the α11 AI Processor Gen2 with "alpha AI Processor" below.

The next generation of LG AI TV

'LG Smart TV displaying webOS home screen with entertainment apps and LG Channels UI elements dynamically expanding outward, highlighting 4,000+ global apps and channels.

webOS for Entertainment

Enjoy endless content
with webOS

