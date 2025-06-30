Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A red box is placed with text saying "LG Streaming Week" on it.

A red box is placed with text saying "LG Streaming Week" on it.

LG Streaming Week

Explore special offers and dive into entertainment

September 1st - October 5th 

Enjoy limited time offers only available during LG Streaming Week. Unlock your offer now with a special benefit. 

Enjoy a special offer on your LG TV

Open the LG Streaming Week app to explore amazing limited time offers. LG Streaming Week presents a variety of special benefits for both new and existing LG TV owners.

LG webOS home screen is placed with a red box saying "LG Streaming Week"

*Offers valid only on 2018-2025 models of 4K and 8K Smart TVs, StanbyME, StanbyME 2, StanbyME Go and UHD and WQHD Smart Monitors.

Get limited time offers

Explore and activate the special offers by installing the LG Streaming Week app on your webOS enabled device.

Apple TV

Great movies to rent under $4.

Baby Shark World

Get a 1-Month Pass for Baby Shark World

Blacknut Cloud Gaming

500+ Games - Get your first month for $1

CosmoGO

Up to 50% off top movies on CosmoGO

K-araoke

Enter the Promo Code for 1 Free Month

Disney  +

$1.99/mo for 3 Months (Standard w/Ads)

LG Channels

All kinds of shows, All for FREE

MUBI

Get 3 Months Free

Rakuten Viki

Get 1-month free Viki Pass Standard Plan

Shahid

One month complimentary

STAGE+

Get 3 Months Free

The Jackbox Party Starter

Get your first month for $1

Xbox

Get 7-day Game Pass Ultimate offer

How to redeem your benefit

LG logo in a red box, top right number 1
Step 1

Open the LG Streaming Week app on your TV.

App icons in a red box, top right number 2
Step 2

Browse through the special offers from our partners.

LG TV and remote in a red box, top right number 3
Step 3

Choose an offer and enjoy content on LG TV.

LG TV with OLED infill image is placed

LG TV with OLED infill image is placed

Explore TVs that bring your content to life

Explore TVs that bring your content to life Learn More
'LG Smart TV displaying webOS home screen with entertainment apps and LG Channels UI elements dynamically expanding outward, highlighting 4,000+ global apps and channels.

'LG Smart TV displaying webOS home screen with entertainment apps and LG Channels UI elements dynamically expanding outward, highlighting 4,000+ global apps and channels.

webOS for Entertainment

Enjoy endless content
with webOS

Enjoy endless content <br>with webOS Learn more

*Available content, apps and offers may vary by service, country, product and region.

**Offers may close early due to the limited number of voucher coupons.

 

*Collection ends 10/6/2025. Requires Apple Account with payment method on file. Terms apply.

 

*Offer ends on October 5, 2025. The offer is available on webOS4.0-25 in the LG Streaming Weeks app. The 1-month free trial pass is valid for one-time use only by users who obtain a code during the promotional period. The plan will renew at the regular price in your region per month until cancelled. Terms and conditions apply.

 

*Enjoy a 30-minute free trial, then continue for $1 in the first month, available for new Blacknut subscribers on webOS6.0~25 only. Offer available from 1st Sep to 5th Oct. Cancel anytime, terms apply.

 

*Applicable on any available title up to a maximum retail price of $6.99

 

*Available only on LG Smart TVs for LG Streaming Week, Sep 1–Oct 5 2025. New subscribers get a free 30-day trial for either Monthly or Annual subscription; auto-renews at the region’s price for the selected plan unless cancelled before the trial ends. Cancel anytime to avoid charges. Terms apply

 

*This promo code can be registered from Sep 1 to Oct 5, 2025. Providing 1 month of free K-araoke and will not auto-renew. You may still register this code even if the 48-hour trial was already applied. One promo code per account. Must be used with no active subscription.

 

*Offer available on all LG models 2018-2025. Valid only for new and returning subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

 

*Get a free 1-month Viki Pass Standard Plan in the United States. Cannot be combined with other offers, including the 7-day trial. Limited to 1 redemption per new subscriber while supplies last. After the free period, you’ll be charged $7.99/month unless cancelled. Offer expires September 26, 2025.

 

*This code is valid for new users only (with no active subscription at the time of redemption). This code is valid for activation for 1 month upon device activation. Normal subscription charges shall be applicable for the following month/s if the user doesn’t request cancellation on time. This code cannot be resold, returned or exchanged for cash. Shahid Promotion is limited to a specific number of users. This promotion is only available in selected countries. For assistance contact customersupport@shahid.net 

 

*The offer is valid for a monthly subscription. First 3 months are free. Afterwards, the full monthly price will be charged. The subscription can be cancelled any time via settings.

 

*Enjoy a 30-minute free trial, then continue for $1 in the first month, available for new subscribers on webOS6.0~25 only. Offer available from 1st Sep to 5th Oct. Cancel anytime, terms apply.

 

*Claim Game Pass Ultimate trial by September 15, 2025. Redeem at https://www.xbox.com/redeem by September 16, 2025. Valid for new Xbox Game Pass members only. Valid payment method required. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the then-current regular membership rate when the promotional period ends. Limit: 1 per person/account.