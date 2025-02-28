Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigerators
Range & Oven & Cooktops
Microwave Ovens
Rangehoods
Dishwashers
Wine Cellars
Water Purifiers
Washing Machines
Dryers
Styler
Vacuum Cleaners
Air Conditioners
Air Purifiers
PuriCare Mask
Dehumidifiers
Pra.L
TVs
Soundbar & Speakers
Wireless Earbuds
Video
Projectors
Signage
Monitors
Laptops
LG Comfort Kit

Picture of the LG Products and genuine accessories.

Special Experience

Perfect Accessories for You

Check out and purchase genuine LG accessories that are perfect

for the product you own.

This is a picture of the LG refrigerator and its accessory.

Upgrade your Refrigerator

LG Refrigerator Accessories

Shop LG authorized refrigerator accessories for seamless compatibility.

See which accessories are right for your LG refrigerator and buy them easily online.

This is a picture of the LG vacuum cleaner and its accessory.

Upgrade your Vacuum Cleaner

LG Vacuum Cleaner Accessories

Shop LG authorized vacuum cleaner accessories for seamless compatibility.

See which accessories are right for your LG vacuum cleaner and buy them easily online.

This is a picture of the LG tv and its accessory.

Upgrade your TV

LG TV Accessories

Shop LG authorized TV accessories for seamless compatibility

See which accessories are right for your LG TV and buy them easily online.

Last Chance to Get the CineBeam Q on LG.ca

Upgrade your Dishwasher

LG Dishwasher Accessories

Shop LG authorized dishwasher accessories for seamless compatibility.

See which accessories are right for your LG dishwasher and buy them easily online.

This is a picture of the LG cooking appliance and its accessory.

Upgrade your Cooking Appliance

LG Cooking Appliance Accessories

Shop LG authorized cooking appliance accessories for seamless compatibility. See which accessories are right for your LG cooking appliance and buy them easily online.

*The product images featured are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Upgrade your Experience

This is a picture of the LG refrigerator water filter

Refrigerator Water Filter
& Air Filter

Shop Now
This is a picture of the LG dryer filter

Dryer Filter

Shop Now
This is a picture of the LG Dishwasher rack

Dishwasher Rack
& Basket

Shop Now
This is a picture of the LG tv remote controller

TV Remote Controller

Shop Now

Picks for you

Need More Information about Accessories?

For inquiries regarding the purchase of accessories and repair parts, or for related information, please refer to the information below.

Chat with us

Get answers to any of your questions from our virtual assistants, available 24/7.

If you prefer, you can chat with an LG support representative in real time.

 

- Shopping support hours 

  Monday to Friday: 9 am to 6 pm (EST)

- Live support hours

  Monday to Friday: 6 am to 12 am (EST)

  Saturday, Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm (EST)

* Live agents are only available during these hours. All other times, our virtual assistant is here to help.

Start Chat

WhatsApp

Chat with one of our specialists, get answers to your questions 

about accessories or information about your purchase order.

 

- 416-919-3387

- Monday to Friday: 6 am to 12 am (EST)

   Saturday, Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm (EST)

   Statutory Holidays (Open)

 

By continuing this conversation, you agree to our Privacy Policy

 

 

Go to WhatsApp

Text us

Text ‘*CARE’ to 1-587-742-2623 and get instantly connected to an agent. 

(Only for customers located in Canada)

- Monday to Friday: 6 am to 12 am (EST)

  Saturday, Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm (EST)

  Statutory Holidays (Open)

 

By continuing this conversation, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Contact us

If you would like to receive guidance on how to make general inquiries about accessories and repair parts, please click the button below.

Learn more about LG product accessories

Check out and purchase genuine LG accessories that are perfect for the product you own. This will help you maximize the performance of your LG product. 