LifeStyle Summary As lifestyles and ways of working continue to evolve,

LG monitors deliver optimised experiences tailored to your purpose and space. Explore the key features and specifications of each model at a glance, and discover the display that fits seamlessly into your everyday life.

For Gaming In gaming, every second counts. For those intense moments when you’re in the thick of the action, fast response times and smooth visuals ensure you never miss a move. Experience the thrill of staying one step ahead of your opponent with crisp, vibrant visuals that bring every scene of the game to life, and smooth gameplay with no tearing or stuttering. ※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model. UltraGear UltraGear UltraGear Display Tooltip Panel is the key technology that determines a monitor’s picture quality, with IPS offering wide viewing angles and accurate colour, VA offering high contrast, and TN offering fast response. You can choose the panel that suits your needs. Panel Type OLED OLED OLED Tooltip Refers to the speed of colour change on the screen — the faster the speed, the smoother and sharper the game. Response Time 0.03 ms 0.03 ms 0.03 ms Tooltip Ultra-fast refresh rates deliver a smooth picture during gaming, so you can react quickly and aim accurately at your opponent. Refresh rate 165 Hz 240 Hz 480 Hz Tooltip Colour gamut refers to the range of colours a monitor can display. The wider the range, the more diverse and accurate colours can be displayed. Colour Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Tooltip Vibrant colours and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast. HDR HDR 10 HDR 10 HDR 10 Gaming Feature Tooltip NVIDIA G-Sync ensures smoother gameplay by syncing your monitor’s refresh rate with your GPU to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. NVIDIA G-Sync™ NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible NVIDIA G-Sync™ Compatible Tooltip AMD FreeSync delivers tear-free visuals and low latency by dynamically adapting your monitor’s refresh rate to your game’s frame rate. AMD FreeSync™ AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro Tooltip VESA-certified Dual Mode lets you seamlessly switch between rich graphics and fast-action gaming. Easily switch modes via OSD or LG Switch to optimise for any genre of gaming. Dual Mode Design Tooltip This curved design matches the user’s line of sight, maintaining consistent eye-to-screen distance to reduce eye strain with natural viewing angles. Higher values provide gentle curvature for comfort, while lower values offer deeper curvature for maximum immersion. Curvature 800R 800R flat

For Creatives One Screen, Endless Possibilities for Work and Play. The LG Smart Monitor combines the productivity of a high-performance work monitor, the smooth responsiveness of a gaming display, and the convenience of a smart TV — all in one elegant device. With vibrant picture quality, intuitive controls, and smart features, it creates a seamless environment for multitasking, entertainment, and creativity. Whether you’re working, watching, or creating, it adapts beautifully to your lifestyle. ※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model. UltraFine UltraFine UltraFine Display Tooltip LG monitors are available in a range of sizes from 27-inch to 49-inch, so you can choose the right size for your gaming and work environment. The bigger the screen, the more immersive the game and the more efficient you can work. Size 27 31.5 27 Tooltip Resolution refers to the number of pixels that make up the picture on your screen. The higher the resolution, the sharper and more detailed the image. Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 3,840 x 2,160 3,840 x 2,160 Tooltip It’s a measure of the difference in brightness on your screen, with higher values giving you deeper darks and brighter highlights. Higher contrast ratios provide better image quality and are beneficial for applications where colour is important, such as watching videos or working on designs. Contrast Ratio 1,200 : 1 1,000 : 1 1,200 : 1 Tooltip Panel is the key technology that determines a monitor’s picture quality, with IPS offering wide viewing angles and accurate colour, VA offering high contrast, and TN offering fast response. You can choose the panel that suits your needs. Panel Type IPS IPS IPS Tooltip Aspect ratio refers to the horizontal to vertical ratio of the frame. Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 Tooltip Colour gamut refers to the range of colours a monitor can display. The wider the range, the more diverse and accurate colours can be displayed. Colour Gamut DCI-P3 95% DCI-P3 95% DCI-P3 95% Tooltip Vibrant colours and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast. HDR HDR 10 HDR 10 HDR 10 Usability HDMI 2 x HDMI 2.0 2 x HDMI 2.0 2 x HDMI 2.0 Tooltip DisplayPort allows you to fully utilise the power of next-generation GPUs with high bandwidth. It delivers crisp, smooth image quality, even at 4K and ultra-high refresh rates, for a smooth gaming experience with no compression or lag in racing simulations or high-end FPS games. DisplayPort 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

For hybrid user A Smarter Screen that Brings Work, Play, and Content Together in Perfect Harmony. The LG Smart Monitor blends the productivity of a high-performance work monitor, the responsiveness of a gaming display, and the convenience of a smart TV — all in one. With intuitive dashboards, intelligent features, and a sleek, modern design, it delivers an optimised experience for those who live a dynamic, connected lifestyle. Stunning picture quality and a flexible setup elevate your everyday routine, turning seamless multitasking into a refined part of your day. ※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model. Smart Monitor Smart Monitor Smart Monitor Display Tooltip It’s a measure of the difference in brightness on your screen, with higher values giving you deeper darks and brighter highlights. Higher contrast ratios provide better image quality and are beneficial for applications where colour is important, such as watching videos or working on designs. Contrast Ratio 1,000 : 1 1,000 : 1 3,000 : 1 Usability Tooltip Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data secure. webOS Speaker 2 x 5W 2 x 5W 2 x 5W USB-C Port 3 x USB-C

(max. 65W charging power) 3 x USB-C

(max. 90W charging power) 1 x USB-C

(max. 65W charging power) Design Tooltip The ability to adjust the monitor's height up and down, optimizing the screen position for your eye level to reduce neck and shoulder strain. Height 329 mm 110 mm Tooltip The ability to rotate the screen 90 degrees in one or both directions to use it in portrait mode. Pivot -90° 90° Tooltip With the ability to tilt the monitor back and forth, you can adjust the screen angle up and down to set the optimal angle for your eyes. Tilt -20° ~ +50° -5° ~ +15° -5° ~ +15° Tooltip Swivel the monitor from side to side, so you can rotate the screen to either side to share the screen with others or adjust the orientation to suit your work environment. Swivel -60° ~ +90°