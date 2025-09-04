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Induction uses electromagnatic energy - instead of electric heating coils or gas burners - for a faster, cleaner, safer and yes, more energy efficient way to cook.

Animations of abstract glowing light trails and a cutaway diagram of an induction range representing the speed and technology of induction cooking. Then a series of quick shots showing a modern kitchen with an induction cooktop and a pan of food being cooked on it.

What is Induction cooking?

Induction uses electromagnatic energy - instead of electric heating coils or gas burners - for a faster, cleaner, safer and yes, more energy efficient way to cook.

Why Choose induction?

While not new technology, an induction range or cooktop serves up a lot of advantages for the modern home.

Fast

Your cookware heats faster. How fast? How about boiling a pot of water in under two minutes fast?(1)

Precise

Because induction responds to temperature changes quickly, your food cooks evenly and accurately.

Safe

Surfaces remain cool to the touch - no open flames or hot coils. No fumes, either, so it's air quality-friendly.

Easy

Smooth glass-ceramic surfaces cool quickly, and are easier to wipe down and keep clean.

Efficient

No radiant heat means minimal heatloss, making induction more efficient than both gas and electric(2)

More professional chefs prefer induction

More professional chefs prefer induction

From more precise control over heat, better energy efficiency, and no open flames raising kitchen temperatures to potentially unhealthy levels, induction cooking is fast becoming the chef's kiss in restaurants across Canada.

How LG leads the way in induction

How LG leads the way in induction

LG induction ranges and cooktops were the first in the industry to achieve ENERGY STAR® certification. Look to us as we expand our line of some of the most energy efficient, reliable and innocative induction appliances.

Learn more
How LG leads the way in induction

How Induction stacks up

See the difference induction can make in not only how you cook but also how it could save you energy.

Gas

Gas flames heat not just your cookware and food, but also the surrounding air. That's a lot of energy not going where you need it.

Radiant

Electric coils generate their own heat. As with gas, some energy is lost to the cooktop surface and the area around it.

Induction

Induction uses electromagnetism, so your cookware, and not the cooktop surface, gets hot. That means very little energy loss.

Your induction cooking checklist

Before purchasing an induction range or cooktop, there are some important things to keep in mind.

 

Know your electrical connection

Know your electrical connection

Have a licensed electrician make sure you have the right electrical setup to adequately power an induction range or cooktop.

Get your gas line capped

Get your gas line capped

Hire a licensed fitter who knows how to temporarily turn off your gas main and safely cap the gas line to your old appliance.

Check your existing cookware

Check your existing cookware

You'll need induction-compatible cookware. Look for this symbol, or some variant, on the bottom of your pots and pans.

Give your cookware the "magnet test"

Give your cookware the “magnet test”

Another way to find out if your cookware is induction compatible is to see if a standard magnet sticks to the bottom.

Explore LG’s line of induction appliances

We have the latest induction ranges and cooktops designed for every kind of cook, kitchen and home.

1 Based on LG internal testing using a 5.0Kw induction element at maximum power to boil 1 quart of water in an 8 quart pot. Results may vary depending on the size of the pot and the amount of water used.

 

2 According to ENERGY STAR®

 

Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.