LG Zero clearance Hinge system

Counter-Depth MAX Refrigerator with Zero Clearance

Built-in look. All-out cool.

Maximize every inch of space without compromising on the features you love with the newest addition to the Counter-Depth MAXfamily. LG’s cutting-edge Zero Clearance™ hinges allow you to install your fridge nearly flush to the wall and open those sleek French doors wide*.



*For optimal performance, LG recommends 0.16 inches (4 mm) clearance between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall.

Shop Now

Open wide

Our state-of-the-art Zero Clearance™ hinges allow you to install your fridge to be nearly flush with your kitchen cabinetry while still being able to fully open both doors—no extra clearance required*

Elegant thin door design

Enjoy a more compact profile while retaining the same convenient ice and water access and energy efficiency you expect. Our doors come 43% thinner* than our previous models and flawlessly combine with our Zero Clearance™ hinge system for a nearly seamless look that makes it unique among LG’s freestanding fridges.

Elegant thin door design_1
Elegant thin door design_2
Elegant thin door design_3

*Compared to previous LG Counter-Depth MAX model LRYKC2606

Style meets storage

Get the best of both worlds. This LG French door refrigerator comes equipped with 24 cubic feet of storage capacity for all your favorites.

Get a grip

Our restyled hybrid bar handles provide a sleek, modern look and ensure easy open even when your fridge is fully loaded. Plus, reach for one of the convenient hidden pocket handles for a more subtle way to access your favorite treats.

Hidden pocket handles

Keep cooking messes and fingerprints off the

surfaces of your fridge with easy-to-access

opening for your freezer and fridge doors.

Bar handles

No introduction needed; our sleek hybrid bar

handles will give you smooth and seamless access

to your fridge every time.

Choose your chill

Craft Ice®
Craft Ice®

Ideal for spirits, whiskeys, high-end cocktails or even your morning iced coffees and iced teas*

 

Standard ice
Standard ice

Great for gradually cooling your everyday beverages, including water, soft drinks and juices

 

 

 

 

Crushed ice
Crushed ice

Perfect for quick cooling and slushy drinks, such as smoothies or your favorite frozen treats

 

 

 

 

*You must be of legal drinking age to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.

More cool features

Go beyond the basics. Every inch of LG’s Zero Clearance refrigerators comes packed with thoughtful touches that will help redefine your kitchen.

Dual Ice Makers and IcePlus®

Our dual ice makers work behind the scenes to automatically replenish your supply, ensuring you always have a fresh ice when you need it. And with IcePlus®, you can kick production into high gear with the click of a button via the ThinQ® app.

Tall Ice and Water Dispenser and Slim SpacePlus®

Tall Ice and Water Dispenser and Slim SpacePlus® Our ice and water dispensers accommodate just about any container without taking up any extra shelf space thanks to an ultra-compact design. And we didn’t stop there: the Slim SpacePlus® Ice System provides more shelf space and allows more room for door bins.

