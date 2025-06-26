We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™
Built-in look. All-out cool.
Maximize every inch of space without compromising on the features you love with the newest addition to the Counter-Depth MAX™ family. LG’s cutting-edge Zero Clearance™ hinges allow you to install your fridge nearly flush to the wall and open those sleek French doors wide*.
*For optimal performance, LG recommends 0.16 inches (4 mm) clearance between the sides of the refrigerator and the wall.
Open wide
Our state-of-the-art Zero Clearance™ hinges allow you to install your fridge to be nearly flush with your kitchen cabinetry while still being able to fully open both doors—no extra clearance required*
Elegant thin door design
Enjoy a more compact profile while retaining the same convenient ice and water access and energy efficiency you expect. Our doors come 43% thinner* than our previous models and flawlessly combine with our Zero Clearance™ hinge system for a nearly seamless look that makes it unique among LG’s freestanding fridges.
*Compared to previous LG Counter-Depth MAX model LRYKC2606
Get a grip
Our restyled hybrid bar handles provide a sleek, modern look and ensure easy open even when your fridge is fully loaded. Plus, reach for one of the convenient hidden pocket handles for a more subtle way to access your favorite treats.
Choose your chill
*You must be of legal drinking age to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly.
More cool features
Go beyond the basics. Every inch of LG’s Zero Clearance™ refrigerators comes packed with thoughtful touches that will help redefine your kitchen.
