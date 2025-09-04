We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
Sound Follow ™
AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound wherever you move
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
*Supported on smartphones with UWB.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The Sound Follow feature will be available starting January 13, 2026.
*Sound Follow is only available when connected to the H7.
Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space
By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.
Premium sound redefined by Peerless heritage and Dolby technology
All LG Sound Suite products feature units from Peerless, a renowned audio solution brand with a 100-year heritage. Carefully crafted high-performance components, combined with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, brings concert-quality sound right into your home.
Beyond soundbar.
This is Sound Suite.
What are the differences?
|Can I use this speaker on its own without connecting it to another device?
|O
|X
|How many (surround) speakers can be connected?
|4
|2
|Can I place the speakers freely without any space limitations?
|O
|X
|Can I connect the surround speakers directly to the TV?
|O
|X
|Does the sound get optimized when the listeners move?
|O
|X
LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and will expand to include all OLED and QNED TVs in 2026.
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.
|Features
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 5
|AI Processor
|X
|X
|X
|Sound Experience
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Channels & speaker units
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Product List
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
Premium design elevating space
Explore each sound unit in detail
Learn more about each Sound Suite wireless speaker through the links below.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.
FAQ
Q.
What is Sound Suite?
A.
LG's Sound Suite is a premium spatial home audio system that allows for the flexible placement and arrangement of soundbars, speakers and subwoofers. It uses Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) to optimize the audio based on the user's position, regardless of how the devices are arranged.
Learn more about each Sound Suite wireless speaker:
H7 (all-in-one sound system), M7 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 2.1.1), M5 (DAFC-supported speaker, channel 1.1.1)*, W7 (subwoofer with immersive deep bass).
*M5 requires connection of two or more units.
Q.
What are the key advantages of Sound Suite?
A.
Key advantages of LG's Sound Suite include :
- Flexible placement & expansion of wireless speakers
- Immersive audio for a surround sound experience
- Easy control & simple design
Q.
How many speakers can I connect with Sound Suite?
A.
You can connect up to four Sound Suite wireless speakers (M7, M5) and an additional subwoofer (W7) with Sound Suite H7.
You can also connect up to four speakers with your DAFC-supported LG TV*.
*If your TV is connected to W7 woofer, you can only connect up to 3 Sound Suite speakers.
Q.
What is the best home audio system for my living room?
A.
The best home audio system depends on your room size, audio preferences, and setup convenience.
If your room layout or space limits make traditional setups difficult, LG’s new Sound Suite might be a good choice. Sound Suite allows you to customize the combination and placement of speakers, soundbar and subwoofers and delivers an optimial sound quality.
There are over 20 different combinations available with Sound Suite, so you can customize the setup depending on the size of your home or your needs.
Q.
Should I get a Soundbar or a Home Theater setup?
A.
Choosing between Soundbars and Home Theater setup depends on your priorities on sound immersion, customization / connectivity of audio devices, and room space.
If you'd like to enhance the audio quality of your TV in a modest-sized room, consider purchasing Soundbars. A soundbar is easy to setup with minimal clutter. However, if you'd like to experience a more immersive, cinematic sound at home and have a more customizable layout, home theater systems would be a better choice.
Sound Suite is a good option if you'd like to customize your own set of speakers/soundbars at home and freely locate them wherever you want. You can choose the components you like using Sound Suite and flexibly combine them to create a surround sound environment.
Q.
How is Sound Suite different to traditional Soundbars?
A.
Soundbar is a compact speaker system that enhances TV sound quality, with a sleek, space-saving design and wireless connectivity.
Unlike traditional soundbars, Sound Suite allows you to customize and connect up to 4 rear speakers* (Soundbars only allow up to 2), in any space or location for an immersive surround sound. It optimises the sound of the speakers based on the listener's position to expand the audio system in your home.
*Sound Suite M5 or M7 speakers.
Q.
Can I connect my speakers directly to my LG TV using Sound Suite?
A.
Yes, you can connect speakers (M7 and M5) directly to your LG TV if your TV supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC)*. If your TV does not support DAFC, you can use Sound Suite H7 to link your TV and speakers for high-quality multi-channel audio.
Sound Suite provides stable wireless audio transmission between devices with consistent audio performance.
For recommended setups connecting to your TV, please refer to the Stereo Suite 7 / 5 chart in this page.
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED TVs sized 85 inches or above in 2026.
Q.
What is Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC) and how does it work on Sound Suite?
A.
LG Sound Suite supports Dolby Atmos FlexConnect (DAFC)*, which serves to pair a TV or soundbar system with wireless speakers to deliver an optimal sound based on the user's position**.
Key features of DAFC:
- Flexible speaker placement: you can place your wireless speakers however you want in your room.
- Easy system expansion: you can add additional Sound Suite speaker devices to your system to create a more immersive sound.
- Optimized speakers: connected speakers will provide an optimized sound.
- Simple setup: out-of-box calibration uses mics to effortlessly locate in-room speakers.
*To use DAFC, you need an LG TV that supports DAFC to connect speakers. If your TV does not support DAFC or is from another brand, you need H7 to enable this feature.
**To enjoy a full Dolby Atmos experience, we recommend positioning the loudspeakers facing the listening position.Also, avoid placing your speakers behind the TV or in the corner.
Q.
How does Sound Follow and Room Calibration Pro enhance Sound Suite's audio?
A.
Sound Follow* is an exclusive feature of Sound Suite -- it optimizes the audio to create a "sweet spot" according to the listener's position.
Room Calibration Pro** utilizes spatial recognition technology to measure the characteristics of the user's environment. It then adjusts the soundbar's audio settings to suit the environment.
*Applied model: Sound Suite H7
**Applied models: Sound Suite H7, M7, M5