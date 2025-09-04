We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass
*Receives and outputs AI applied sound signal from connected device, but has no built-in AI processing
Deep 25.9 Hz bass with flexible placement — LG Sound Suite W7
The W7 is the dedicated woofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup, equipped with a Peerless 8-inch driver that delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9 Hz. Its versatile design supports both vertical and horizontal placement, allowing it to suit your setup while blending seamlessly into any space.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*W7 can be assigned to a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Deep bass extended down to 25.9 Hz
Backed by Peerless’s century-long legacy of audio innovation, the 8-inch woofer in its precisely tuned 22-liter enclosure delivers powerful, high-output bass with remarkable control and minimal distortion. Each note resonates with depth and precision, creating an immersive foundation you can feel as much as hear.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
*Woofer level and phase adjustment will be supported when connected to a TV.
Connect your W7 to your TV wirelessly
No extra devices, no hassle. Expand your audio setup effortlessly and fill your space with immersive, cinematic sound.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED televisions sized 85 inches or above in 2026.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
Designed to blend seamlessly into your space
Whether placed horizontally or vertically, the W7 adapts effortlessly to your environment. Its flexible placement ensures consistent sound quality and a seamless fit within your interior — a clean, modern aesthetic that feels designed for your home.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and will expand to include all OLED and QNED TVs in 2026.
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.
|Features
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 5
|AI Processor
|X
|X
|X
|Sound Experience
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Channels & speaker units
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Product List
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
