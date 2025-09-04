We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar for 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
The AI-tuned core of the lineup — LG Sound Suite H7
H7 is a premium bar-type speaker at the core of the LG Sound Suite lineup. As the world’s first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, it supports spatial optimization along with flexible installation and expansion. Powered by the neural engine-based Alpha 11 processor, H7 precisely analyzes sound components and channels, while Peerless full-range drivers, woofers, and passive radiators deliver rich clarity and deep, immersive bass.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Sound Follow ™
AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound wherever you move
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
*Supported on smartphones with UWB.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The Sound Follow feature will be available starting January 13, 2026.
*Sound Follow is only available when connected to the H7.
Every detail of sound, refined by the H7’s AI technology
Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Powered by the innovation behind LG’s flagship OLED TVs, this advanced neural engine analyzes every genre and sound in real time, separating audio into Voice, Music, and Effects through advanced object-based processing. Each element is then remastered with deep-learning optimization, revealing voices with remarkable clarity and music with stunning depth. Immerse yourself in audio that feels alive.
Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing, representing advanced AI sound processing
AI Sound Pro+
AI object-separation tech remasters voices for clear vocals and sound
Powered by the Alpha 11 neural engine, AI Upmix with Clear Voice Pro+ applies deep-learning audio processing to separate and remaster voice, music, and effects with precision. By combining object separation and genre recognition, it enhances vocal clarity and expands spatial depth — delivering sound that feels vivid, balanced, and intelligently immersive.
LG Sound Suite H7 Soundbar under a TV emitting layered sound waves upward, forward, and sideways, illustrating AI Upmix by Alpha 11 processor
*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Room Calibration Pro
AI understands your space to optimize sound
Using room acoustic calibration technology, it analyzes your space and adjusts each channel for optimal balance. This ensures precise, immersive surround sound tailored to your environment.
Top-down view of a living room with circular sound waves spreading evenly from the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Dolby Atmos
Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale
The H7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.
A living room with curved sound waves from an LG Sound Suite soundbar with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect supported surround sound system for TV
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Peerless Units
Powerful bass inspired by Peerless heritage
Sound Suite H7 is equipped with eight full-range speaker units from Peerless. Strategically positioned on the front, sides, and top, they fill every corner of your space with rich, immersive sound. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.
LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar delivering powerful bass and an expansive soundstage with Peerless built-in units
Expand beyond immersion —up to 13.1.7
Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its fullest — by paring the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7. While the H7 alone delivers 9.1.6 spatial audio, the expanded setup takes it even further, unlocking a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel soundscape.
A living room with LG Sound Suite speakers, a soundbar and a woofer emitting pulsing sound waves to create a Dolby Atmos home theater system
*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Smart OLED display for intuitive, effortless control
A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents device status, modes, and content details with crisp clarity. It dims or turns off automatically to keep your viewing uninterrupted, or stays on for instant access when needed. Designed for effortless interaction, it complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.
Premium design with crafted aluminum details
H7’s minimalist form features precision-crafted aluminum details that harmonize with deep black fabric accents. Subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design, seamlessly blending technology and sophistication into any space.
1) Close-up of the black Sound Suite H7 soundbar from above, turned at a slight angle, highlighting its premium design with crafted aluminum details 2) Top detail view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar on a black surface, with subtle orange lighting glowing beneath 3) Side view of the LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with precision-crafted aluminum details with deep black fabric accents
*Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
All Spec
