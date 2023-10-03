About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Track my order

* Required Fields
Order number is required
Track order
Q.
What are the benefits of creating an LG account?
A.

If you create an account, you will be able to receive notifications about new offers, discounts, and promotions. Additionally, you will have the ability to track your orders on your 'My account' page. When you place an order with your account, the product you purchased will be automatically registered in our system. Registering your account with us will give you access to maximize your LG product experience with helpful information, including proof of ownership in the LG database, efficient warranty service, extended warranty purchase information, and much more.
Q.
Do I need to create an account to purchase products from LG.COM?
A.

No, you do not have to create an account to purchase products from LG.COM. You can place the order as a guest. However, it is important to provide a valid email address as you will receive order confirmation as well as order updates via email.
Q.
I have already created an LG account on a different LG website in another country. Can I use the same account for Canada?
A.

No, you will need to create a new LG account specifically for Canada. Additionally, you won't be able to use the same email address, as it is already associated with an existing LG account from a non-Canada website. In order to create a new LG account, you will need to either close any other accounts linked to this email address or use a different email address.
Q.
I cannot access my account. What should I do?
A.

Please check that the email and password you entered are correct. If you have forgotten your password, you can reset it by selecting the 'Forgot your password?' option. If you are unable to access your account for any other reason, we suggest contacting us for assistance
Q.
I have not received the email to reset my password. What can I do?
A

If you have not received an email to reset your password, please verify that the email address you provided is correct. We also recommend checking your spam folder. If you still have not received it, please contact us, and we will assist you.
Q.
How can I track my order?
A.

You can check the status of your order in the "My orders" section of the LG online shop. If you placed the order as a guest, you can track your order using the following link: Support > Order dupport > Track my order.
Q.
The item I want is out of stock. How can I find out when the product becomes available?
A.

You can select the 'Get stock alert' option to receive notifications. Simply provide us with your email address, and we will notify you as soon as the selected item is back in stock.
Q.
Can I change a product I ordered?
A.

No, it is not possible to change a product in an order that has already been placed. You must cancel the existing order and then place a new order. Please refer to 'How can I cancel my order?' for instructions.
Q.
I forgot to order something. Can I add it to my existing order?
A.

No, it is not possible to add an additional product to an order that has already been placed. You will need to create a new order for the additional product.
Q.
Can I change the delivery address for my order?
A.

We recommend contacting us as soon as possible if you need to change the delivery address for your order. While we make every effort to accommodate address changes after purchase, we cannot guarantee it.
Q.
What payment methods are available?
A.

We offer credit payment options (VISA and Mastercard), as well as debit (VISA Debit and Debit Mastercard). Additionally, we offer financing options through affirm.
Q.
How do I obtain a copy of invoice?
A.

The order confirmation email is sent after you place the order and can be used as an invoice.
Q.
Can I change the payment method for my order?
A.

Once the payment has been made on the LG online shop, the payment method cannot be changed. If you wish to change the payment method on an order, you must cancel the order and place a new one. Please refer to 'How can I cancel my order?' for instructions.
Q.
What is LG's return policy?
A.

For purchases made from the LG online shop, you have 15 days from the delivery date of the product to initiate a return. You can request a return through the "My Account" page or by contacting us, and we will be happy to assist you. Please note the following:

- For large appliance returns, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, a restocking fee of 15% will be deducted from the refund amount.

- For all other small-sized returns, the shipping cost to return the item to our warehouse will be deducted from the refund amount.

- The refund will be issued using the same payment method you used during the purchase process.

- It may take up to 2 weeks from the time we receive your order to process the refund, and a restocking fee might be applied based on the reason for the return."
Q.
How do I return a product?
A.

Once your return request is approved, we will arrange the return with the courier. You will receive a notification or be contacted by the courier on behalf of the LG Online Shop.
Q.
What is the shipping cost?
A.

Shipping and handling fees will be disclosed at the time of purchase.
Q.
Can you ship outside of Canada?
A.

No, we can only ship within Canada
Q.
How is my order shipped and delivered?
A

Depending on the size of your order, it will be delivered either by appointment or as a parcel drop-off. For large appliance orders, including TVs with a screen size larger than 55 inches, delivery will be appointment-based. When placing your order, you can select a preferred delivery date. The 3rd-party delivery company will then contact you to finalize the delivery schedule. For all other small-sized orders, delivery will be made as a parcel with a tracking number. You can always track the status of your order through our website. Please refer to 'How can I track my order?' for instructions.
Q.
Do you offer installation and disposal services?
A

We offer the following installation services and haul-away options, where applicable. Prices vary by service. Please contact us for more details and to confirm whether the service is available for your product.

Fridge: Door swing direction change, removing and re-attaching doors (where required to complete delivery) , and haul away (Up to 36” wide Non-Commercial fridge)

Washing machine: Water hose connecting service, stacking, Pedestal Installations, and Haul Away

Dryer: Duct/Steam connecting service, dryer pedestal installations, and haul away
Q.
What should I do if the courier cannot find me at home during the time of delivery?
A

If the courier is unsuccessful in delivering your package, they will provide you with a notification indicating the attempted delivery and the contact number to arrange for the next delivery.
Q.
Environmental Handling Fees (EHFs)
A.

LG participates in provincial recycling programs across Canada. The goal of these programs is to keep end of life products out of landfills. 

 

The EHFs, which vary by product and province, help cover the cost of these programs. EHFs are not taxes. For more information on the programs specific to each province, please see the links below.

 

 

Alberta

For electronics: Please visit Alberta Recycling Management Authority

 

British columbia

For large appliances: Please visit MARR BC

For small appliances: Please visit ElectroRecycle

For electronics: Please visit EPRA BC

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle BC

 

Manitoba

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Manitoba

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Manitoba

 

New brunswick

For electronics: Please visit EPRA New Brunswick

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle New Brunswick

 

Newfoundland

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Newfoundland

 

Northwest territories

For electronics: Please see the Northwest Territories Electronics Recycling Program

 

Nova scotia

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Nova Scotia

 

Nunavut

At this time, there are no end-of-life product recycling programs in nunavut.

 

Ontario

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Ontario

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Ontario

 

Prince edward island

For electronics: Please visit EPRA PEI

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle PEI

 

Quebec

For certain household appliance and air conditioning products, the government of quebec requires that the EHF is included in the price of the subject products. For more information on this program, please vist Go Recycle.

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Quebec

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Quebec

 

Saskatchewan

For electronics: Please visit EPRA Saskatchewan

For batteries: Please visit Call2Recyle Saskatchewan

 

Yukon yerritory

For electronics: Please visit Recycle Yukon Electronics

Contact us