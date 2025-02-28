Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
alt

LG AI logo

Affectionate Intelligence for YOU

 

At LG, we’ve been asking ourselves: what should AI exist for?

After much reflection, we’ve found our answer.

For us, AI goes beyond Artificial Intelligence—it’s Affectionate Intelligence.

As AI becomes a part of our daily lives,
it should help create the better life we all deserve.

That’s why LG AI starts with YOU affectionately through
sensing and understanding, further caring for your life.

 

Discover how Life’s Good with LG AI

Scroll down icon

LG AI understands your life and upgrades experiences
to make your life filled with delightful moments.

A man and a woman are on the sofa, watching a soccer broadcast on an LG TV in the living room. The scene transitions, and the man and woman are hugging. The camera focuses on the LG XBOOM next to them.

For your delightful life

LG AI senses your needs and presents solutions to make your life flow effortlessly to your rhythm.

A mother and son use an LG AI washing machine together, turning the dial to activate AI Wash. A man using the LG gram laptop appears in the same sequence.

For your effortless life

LG AI cares for you, your space, and the planet to make your life well-cared, just as you desire.

A man walks into the office holding a dog leash. A man in the driver's seat looks sad as LG AI shows him a family photo. The car display is shown in a close-up as LG AI pulls up a map and revisits a memory.

For your well-cared life

LG AI TV logo

Evolves to satisfy your every entertainment need

LG AI TV learns your viewing preferences and understands your lifestyle to optimize every aspect of your TV experience, creating ideal personalized entertainment just for you.

Above the LG Magic Remote, features such as AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard are displayed.

Meet the next generation of
LG AI TV

Meet the next generation of <br>LG AI TV Learn More
On an LG OLED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, "suggest a movie I'll like"

AI Voice ID

LG OLED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

The LG AI Magic Remote in use. Shortly pressing the AI button activates the AI Assistant on the OLED TV screen, which then suggests keywords.

AI Concierge

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG OLED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

AI Chatbot

Woman singing into microphone with headphones, highlighted by LG α11 AI Processor sound enhancement

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Two connected scenes with LG AI Magic Remote in front of a TV—first showing a sci-fi scene, second showing a home screen with personalized content

AI Magic Remote

* LG AI features use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time image upscaling and sound upmixing.

** All LG webOS 24 TVs feature AI Customization, excluding those without light sensors.

LG AI Audio logo

Sounds uniquely right

LG xboom AI analyzes and adjusts sound to suit the genre and space. With AI lighting that enhances the ambiance and harmonizes with your music, you can enjoy sound and vibe uniquely right.

A woman and a man embrace in the living room, with the XBOOM speaker turned on beside them.

Enjoy a new sound experience
with LG xboom AI

LG XBOOM speaker with AI sound modes including Bass Boost, Voice Enhance, and Standard

AI Sound

LG XBOOM speaker with AI Lighting that adapts to voice, ambient, and party modes

AI Lighting

LG XBOOM speaker placed on a table in a red-toned room with grid-patterned walls and modern furniture

AI Calibration

* This product is not available yet.

LG AI appliances logo

Lighten your every load

LG WashTower AI senses what you’re washing to provide an optimized wash for sensitive fabric care, ensuring you effortlessly perfect every load, every time.

LG WashTower AI senses what you’re washing to provide an optimized wash for enhanced fabric care, ensuring that you experience effortless laundry with every load, every time.

Discover a new way of life
with LG AI Core Tech

Hand adjusting AI Wash cycle on LG washing machine using smart control dial

AI Wash

User selecting AI Dry cycle on LG dryer using digital control dial

AI Dry

* This product will be released gradually in select countries.

** AI sensing is activated when the load is under 6kg.

*** AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

**** AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. 

LG AI Computing logo

Powers everything you do

LG gram AI empowers your work both online and offline. Securely find and summarize files offline with gram chat on-device, and boost your productivity online with GPT-4o-powered gram chat cloud.

A woman uses an LG gram laptop with a dual screen setup for video conferencing and multitasking in her home office.

Unleash your new abilities
without limits with LG gram AI

LG gram laptop featuring On-Device AI with smart assistant interface on screen

gram Chat On-Device

LG gram laptop with Cloud AI displaying smart assistant interface for online support and productivity

gram Chat Cloud

* In the initial stages of using the product, some features may not function smoothly. This is due to the nature of on-device AI, which requires time for pre-training to adapt to the user. 

* gram Chat On-Device requires indexing tasks to locate content on your PC by combining words with data, which may take some time to yield the desired results.

ThinQ® helps make life happen

A platform for your smart LG appliances and devices, ThinQ puts control and convenience at your fingertips, to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.

Learn More

A person holds a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, managing smart home devices while drinking coffee.

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your LG appliance exactly what you need by just saying it out, and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Through the LG ThinQ app, check on your LG appliance, download new cycles, monitor cycle usage, and much more.

