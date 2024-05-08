We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump
LG's Exclusive DirectDrive(R) Heat Pump Dryer
Introducing LG's exclusive DUAL Inverter DirectDrive(R) Heat Pump Dryer with 6 motion technology. 6 motion technology effectively dry fabrics by using 6 different dry motions, optimized for each fabric type, delivering a powerful drying performance that is gentle on clothes.
Greatest Energy Savings
When it comes to powerful, reliable and efficient performance, there’s just no comparison. With LG’s DUAL Inverter HeatPump™ technology, you’ll enjoy quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of any washer/dryer combo available—using up to 60% less energy with every load.* No wonder this combo was recognized as the Most Efficient of ENERGY STAR® 2024.
*Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.
*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to wi-fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity dryer is among the largest front load ventless heat pump unit in its class* and can easily handle the laundry needs of a family of five. How big is 7.8 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load for big time savings every week.
*Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load ventless heat pump dryer with a width of 27 inches or less (January 2024).
ThinQ®
Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone.
Key Spec
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 32 1/4
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
Yes
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Custom PGM
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
5 Levels
-
Easy Iron
No
-
Energy Saver
No
-
Less Time
No
-
More Time
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Reduce Static
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Signal(Sound)
Yes
-
Silent Dry
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
No
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
TurboSteam
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174067925
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Timer Display
LCD
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 9/16 x 42 3/4 x 33 9/16
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 32 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
52 3/4
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
178.0
-
Weight (lbs)
166.5
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
CEF
9.0
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
-
EasyLoad Door
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
Yes
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
SteamFresh
No
-
TrueSteam
No
-
TurboSteam
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Stainless Silver
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Drum Back
Stainless Steel
-
Drum Side
Stainless Steel
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
WDP6V
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
240V, 60Hz, 4.2A (208V, 60Hz, 4.0A)
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Antibacterial
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
Yes
-
Condenser Care
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
Yes
-
Drum Care
Yes
-
Easy Ironing
Yes
-
Freshen Up
No
-
Heated Dry
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Outerwear Refresh
Yes
-
Perm. Press
Yes
-
Power Dry
Yes
-
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
No
-
Rack Dry
Yes
-
Rainy Days
Yes
-
Silent Dry
Yes
-
Small Load
Yes
-
Steam Fresh
No
-
Steam Sanitary
No
-
Super Dry
No
-
Towels
Yes
-
Wrinkle Prevention
Yes
Buy Directly
DLHC5502V
7.8 cu.ft 6-Motion DirectDrive® Dryer with Heat Pump