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39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor
39-inch UltraGear evo GX9, World's First 39" 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor
Award-winning excellence
The 10 best PC monitors at CES 2026
The best gaming monitor at CES 2026.
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor with 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.
**39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
***39GX950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K2K and 330Hz at WFHD.
Discover a new level of immersion with the 39-inch 5K2K (5120×2160) display. Designed in a 21:9 UltraWide format with a 1500R curved screen, offering about 33% more pixels than a 32-inch 4K display, it gently surrounds your vision to create a more immersive viewing experience. The high-density 5K2K resolution delivers crisp detail and visual depth, keeping every scene sharp, focused, and deeply engaging across a variety of games.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor with 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) OLED display.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
World’s first 5K2K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*
UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K2K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K2K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**
with AI Upscaling
without AI Upscaling
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 39GX950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K2K resolution.
**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.
***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
4th Gen Tandem OLED.
Ultra-high 1500nits brightness.*
Powered by 4th Gen Tandem OLED, LG 39GX950B delivers brighter visuals—reaching up to 1500 nits of peak brightness for visibly clearer gameplay, helping you to see on-screen visuals with precision even in bright environments.
*39GX950B offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits, measured under internal test conditions (@HDR, 1.5% APL). Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Triple Perfect Visuals verified by UL,
even in bright light
*Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.
**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Bright highlights and clear detail in the darkness
Experience greater depth and vibrant realism with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, enhancing contrast to reveal bright highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. With DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.) color gamut, the monitor provides that colors are displayed with realistic detail, as close to the original intent as possible.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
High 143 PPI clarity for both gaming & productivity
With a 143 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear clearer and well-defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Less eye strain
with UL-verified eye comfort tech
LG UltraGear's UL-verified advanced eye comfort technologies minimize frustrating reflections and are designed with visual comfort in mind, delivering crystal-clear gaming performance with consistent clarity. With UL verifications in key areas—reducing screen flicker, minimizing discomfort glare, and limiting harmful blue light exposure—these technologies promote visual comfort and contribute to a smoother gaming experience, whether you’re gaming in bright environments or LED-lit rooms.
*All pictures shown are simulated for illustration purpose only.
*LG 4th Gen Tandem OLED has been verified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, Low Blue Light, and Eyesafe 3.0 (CPF60, RPF40) by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051, Eyesafe 3.0 CPF60 - V745354, Eyesafe 3.0 RPF40 - V275741
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Maximize productivity with an expanded
5K2K UltraWide canvas
UltraGear isn’t just for gaming — its expansive 5K2K resolution with 143 PPI delivers sharp, detailed visuals that are ideal for creators and multitaskers alike. While a typical 16:9 dual or triple monitor setup can lead to interruptions in your view due to bezels between displays, a wider 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to manage your entire workflow on a single screen. Whether you're retouching photos, editing videos, or searching for references, everything stays visible.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode
Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K2K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at WFHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
0.03ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.
The 0.03ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Smooth motion that keeps you immersed
Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station
LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay
AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings
AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Protect your display with OLED Care
OLED Care features designed to help reduce the risk of image retention and burn-in that can occur when static high-contrast images are displayed for extended periods.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Based on the standalone purchase price of the warranty available on LG.com.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
All Spec
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Auto Input Switch
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
FPS Counter
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Others (Features)
VESA DSC Tech, 4way Joystick, AI Boost
PBP
2PBP
PIP
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting 2.0
Smart Energy Saving
YES
User Defined Key
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™500 TRUE BLACK
VRR
YES
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
Adapter
YES
Display Port
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
Others (Accessory)
Door
Power Cord
YES
USB-C
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 x 2160@165Hz
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via USB-C)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1035 x 296 x 549
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
921.4 x 405.0 x 118.7mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
921.4 x 605.4 x 322.8mm (UP) 921.4 x 495.4 x 322.8mm (Down)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16.2kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.8kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.7kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
335cd/m²
Color Bit
10bit
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99.5% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1480000:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1850000:1
Curvature
1500R
Panel Type
OLED
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1776 mm x 0.1776mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
Resolution
5120 x 2160
Response Time
0.03ms (GtG)
Size [cm]
98.7
Size [Inch]
38.86
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, Low-Reflection of the front polarizer
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y26
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
OneClick Stand
YES
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
DC Output
20.0V / 13.5A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
STANDARD
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
UL (cUL)
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
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April 3, 2026 – April 16, 2026. The World's First 39'' 5K2K OLED Gaming Monitor. Blazing fast 165Hz / 330Hz Dual Mode + $200 VISA® prepaid card with pre‑order.