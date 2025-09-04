About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Get to know Copilot+PC
Get to know Windows 11 pro devices
This image shows a laptop with Windows 11 displayed on a wooden desk, surrounded by plants and a lamp, evokes a serene workspace.

This image shows a laptop with Windows 11 displayed on a wooden desk, surrounded by plants and a lamp, evokes a serene workspace.

Windows is fast, powerful,
and more secure than ever

Windows 10 reached end of support on October 14, 2025. And guess what? Moving to Windows 11 is easier than ever.

3x faster

More battery life* and up to 3x faster web browsing** than Windows 10 PCs.

*Battery life varies significantly by device and with settings, usage and other factors. See aka.ms/w11claims.

**Based on speedometer benchmark. Performance will vary significantly by device. See aka.ms/w11claims.

Faster than fast

Your expectations will be surpassed.

Windows 11 PCs are up to 2.3x faster than an older Windows device.* Experience speed that matches your hustle.

*Based on testing against Windows 10 devices using Geekbench 6 Multi-Core benchmark.

*Performance comparison is based on Microsoft-provided criteria. Actual performance may vary by device.

 

The most secure Windows PCs yet

Windows 11 can help protect your data, making it more difficult to hack, from chip-to-cloud, to you. Say hello to built-in peace of mind.

Moving is easy

Set up Windows 11 fast and efficiently with a seamless transfer, so you don't have to worry about losing your files.

*Windows can back up files, settings, and apps from PCs running Windows 10 and higher. Restore is available on Windows 11, version 22H2 and higher. Geographic restrictions may apply. 

*Requires Microsoft account. Up to 5 GB of Microsoft Storage is included. Data transfers exceeding 5 GB require an active Microsoft subscription or trial.

*When you open apps for the first time on your new Windows 11 PC, some will reinstall when you first open them. Other apps may require you to reinstall them manually from the original app provider.

Windows 11 helps easy transition.

Windows 11 helps easy transition.

Forget your charger 

Top Windows 11 PCs have up to 2.7 more hours of battery life than Windows 10 PCs and up to 3x faster web browsing.* You can watch your favorite shows on a single charge.** Can't stop, won't stop.

*Based on speedometer benchmark. Performance will vary significantly by device. See aka.ms/w11claims.

**Battery life varies significantly by device and with settings, usage and other factors. See aka.ms/w11claims.

Find your LG Windows 11 PC

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP

Still not sure?
Time to find the perfect fit.

Answer a few short questions and get matched with the PC that fits your every need. 

 - Enhanced security 

 - The best productivity features 

 - The speed you need

This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light blue gradient background.

This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light blue gradient background.

Get the power of Al with Microsoft 365