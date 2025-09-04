We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound Suite M5: ch 1.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Experiences & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M5
M5 is a premium speaker in the LG Sound Suite family, combining the lineup’s core strengths — space optimization through DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect), Sound Follow technology, and flexible placement and expansion. Powered by AI Sound Pro, it intelligently adapts to any space to deliver rich, multidimensional Dolby Atmos audio — all in a sleek, versatile form designed for diverse environments.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.
*Sound Follow is only available when connected to the H7.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.
*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the feature.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Immersive audio experience powered by Peerless heritage and Dolby Atmos technology
Peerless Units
Spatial audio inspired by Peerless heritage, powered by front and up-firing speaker
Rich, clear sound comes from the front speaker array, featuring a silk-diaphragm tweeter and a woofer. Complemented by an up-firing unit that reflects sound off the ceiling, it creates immersive 3D audio that fills your entire space.
LG Sound Suite M5 speaker with Peerless front and up-firing speaker arrays for immersive 3D audio expereince
Dolby Atmos
Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale
The M5 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
AI Sound Pro
Real-time genre recognition for optimized audio performance
AI Sound Pro uses advanced signal analysis to identify whether you’re listening to dialogue, music, or movies in real time. It then fine-tunes clarity, balance, and spatial depth based on genre-specific profiles — delivering sound that adapts intelligently to every scene.
Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space
By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.
Top-down view of a living room where circular sound waves spreading evenly between the speaker and soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Versatil usage
Use it as a standalone speaker for personal listening, connect it to your TV for an immersive home theater setup, or pair it with other speakers for rich surround sound — one device offering truly versatile usage.
1) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M5 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M5 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
Wi-Fi Streaming
Smart streaming over Wi-Fi, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2
Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi with consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.
LG Sound Suite speaker with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for easy Wi-Fi content streaming.
*Floor Stand sold separately.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and will expand to include all OLED and QNED TVs in 2026.
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.
|Features
|Stereo Suite 7 Pro
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 5
|AI Processor
|X
|X
|X
|Sound Experience
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Real surround stereo sound
|Channels & speaker units
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 15 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 8.1.2 ch with 14 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Up to 6.1.2 ch with 12 speaker units (Depending on TV model)
|Product List
|M7 2ea + W7
|M7 2ea
|M5 2ea
|TV Size
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Above 55"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Available. Available when connected to a DAFC-supported TV.
|Sound Follow
|X
|X
|X
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
|AI Processor
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Channels & speaker units
|13.1.7 ch with 29 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 21 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 19 speaker units
|9.1.5 ch with 20 speaker units
|7.1.5 ch with 18 speaker units
|5.1.3 ch with 13 speaker units
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea
|H7 + M5 2ea
|H7 + W7
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Available
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
All Spec
What people are saying
