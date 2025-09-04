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Save $300 on 3+ or $100 on 2 select kitchen. Plus, enjoy free delivery on 2 or more!

Save $300 on 3+ or $100 on 2 select kitchen

Plus, enjoy free delivery on 2 or more!

Disclaimer:

 

Available July 30 to August 26, 2026 (11:59 ET) with purchase of new qualifying appliances, on LG.ca while supplies last. Offer excludes microwaves, wall ovens, cooktops, accessories and LG STUDIO major appliances. If you return one or more items purchased in connection with this offer, a lower discount rate (or no discount) will be applied to your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund you receive. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer(except the Welcome coupon and unless otherwise specified). Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Other conditions apply. 

 

Free standard delivery applies to qualifying in-stock orders placed on LG.ca and to Canadian addresses within our service areas (excluding Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories) with a minimum purchase of 2 qualifying LG appliances. Free Express delivery available in select GTA and GVA areas.