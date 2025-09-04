Disclaimer:

Some exclusions apply. Offer valid on lg.com/ca, while quantities last. Offer does not apply to vacuums, microwaves, wall ovens, cooktops, accessories and LG STUDIO major appliances. From June 25, 2026 to July 15, 2026, if you buy 2 eligible LG home appliances you will save $100 on your purchase. WashTower® and WashCombo® are considered as one LG major appliance. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Offer is not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion (except for the save up to $200 on select LG Styler® offer). Commercial sales excluded. LG Electronics Canada, Inc. reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time without notice. No rain checks will be offered. Returns: If you choose to return one or more items purchased in connection with this offer, a lower discount rate (or no discount) will be applied to your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund you receive. For example, if you originally purchased three items and you return one, you will only be eligible for a discount of $100 off your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund. If you originally purchased two items and you return one, you will receive a refund for the returned item, minus the $100 discount.

Free standard delivery applies to eligible in-stock orders placed on LG.ca and to Canadian addresses within our service areas (excluding Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories) with a minimum purchase of 2 eligible LG appliances. Free Express delivery available in select GTA and GVA areas. Offer excludes Accessories, Microwaves, Vacuums, Pedestals/Sidekick. Standard rates apply to non-eligible items.