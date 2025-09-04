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Disclaimer:
Available July 16 to 29, 2026 (11:59 ET) with purchase of new qualifying appliances, on LG.ca while supplies last. Offer excludes microwaves, wall ovens, cooktops, accessories and LG STUDIO major appliances. If you return one or more items purchased in connection with this offer, a lower discount rate (or no discount) will be applied to your purchase and this will be reflected in the refund you receive. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer(except the Welcome coupon and unless otherwise specified). Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Other conditions apply.
Eligible residents of certain provinces may qualify for rebates. A separate application is required. Rebates are administered by third-party program administrators and are not offered or administered by LG. Please visit the applicable energy saving rebate program website for eligibility and program details. Customers requiring additional LG purchase documentation in support of a rebate application, please contact LG customer service at 1-888-542-2623.