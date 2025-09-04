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27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor

27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor

27GM950B-B
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor 27GM950B-B
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor 27GM950B-B
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)
Front view of 27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode (5K 165Hz or QHD 330Hz) (27GM950B)

Key Features

  • 27-inch 5K (5120x2880) Hyper Mini LED display, 218 PPI
  • Hyper Mini LED display, 1250nits (peak) brightness
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
  • Dual-Mode (5K 165Hz ↔ QHD 330Hz), 1ms (GtG) Response time
  • DP 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB-C (PD 90W), HDMI 2.1
  • AI Sound & AI Scene Optimization
More

Award-winning excellence

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

in Gaming & eSports

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

UltraGear™ evo AI logo in a futuristic, neon-lit room.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED 5K gaming monitor with ultra-high brightness

27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor (27GM950B) with ultra-high brightness

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

UltraGear 27-inch Mini LED 5K gaming monitor (27GM950B) with AI upscaling, Blooming-free, 1250nits, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode up to 330Hz, HDR 1000

UltraGear 27-inch Mini LED 5K gaming monitor (27GM950B) with AI upscaling, Blooming-free, 1250nits, 218 PPI, Dual-Mode up to 330Hz, HDR 1000

*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

***27GM950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED.

Next-gen Hyper Mini LED.

The brighter & sharper
ultimate 5K gaming display.

LG UltraGear evo AI GM9 introduces Hyper Mini LED, a next-generation display technology designed to enable ultra-high brightness and ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.

Ultra-high 1250nits brightness*

Powered by next-generation Hyper Mini LED technology, 27GM950B reaches up to 1250 nits of peak brightness, achieving VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000. Its ultra-high brightness helps maintain clear and consistent gaming visuals even in bright indoor environments, allowing high-quality gameplay.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) showing bright highlights and deep shadows with DisplayHDR 1000 and 99% DCI-P3

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) showing bright highlights and deep shadows with DisplayHDR 1000 and 99% DCI-P3

*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

HDR 1000.
Explosive highlights and precise shadows.

VESA certified DisplayHDR™ 1000 enhances contrast to reveal intense highlights and refined shadow detail in games. Bright, high-impact effects appear more vivid and clearly defined, while dark scenes retain texture and clarity without losing detail. Colors are displayed with high fidelity within the DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) displaying ultra-high 1250nits peak brightness and clarity with Hyper Mini LED

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) displaying ultra-high 1250nits peak brightness and clarity with Hyper Mini LED

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Anti-blooming game visuals

With 1.5x more local dimming zones (2,304 zones) and 5.9x more LEDs (9,216 LEDs) than conventional Mini LED*, Hyper Mini LED delivers superior peak brightness and clear visuals. Plus, Zero Optical Distance technology minimizes the panel-to-backlight gap to near zero, effectively reducing light bleed and blooming effects.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring anti-blooming visuals with Hyper Mini LED compared to conventional Mini LED

Hyper Mini LED

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring anti-blooming visuals with Hyper Mini LED compared to conventional Mini LED

Conventional Mini LED*

*Based on internal comparison with LG’s previous Mini LED model (27GR95UM).

**Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Ultra-high resolution 5K gaming.
Sharper detail in every pixel.

Experience refined clarity with the 27-inch 5K (5120×2880) display. Compared to FHD (1920×1080), 5K resolution (5120×2880) delivers dramatically sharper detail and enhanced visual definition, creating a richer and more immersive visual experience.

Display switching from 27-inch 16:9 FHD to ultra-high 5K resolution, highlighting increased detail and immersion in gameplay

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

World’s first 5K AI Upscaling.
No GPU upgrade required.*

UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K AI Upscaling, intelligently enhancing content to 5K resolution from any device. Without additional GPU or hardware upgrades, it intelligently upscales content to deliver sharper detail and improved resolution.**

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

with AI Upscaling

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) featuring on-device AI upscaling to 5K, enhancing content without a GPU upgrade

without AI Upscaling

*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

**Upscaling performance may vary depending on the input source quality. No GPU upgrade required for AI Upscaling functionality. A compatible external device (PC/GPU/console) is required for game operation.

***Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

High 218 PPI clarity for both
gaming & productivity

With a high 218 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), it delivers a precise gaming experience and better productivity. During gameplay, in-game texts, UI elements, and fine details appear sharper and more defined, making HUDs (Head-Up Displays), menus, and on-screen information easier to read. It also enhances clarity for text-heavy tasks such as document editing, web browsing, or coding.

High-PPI precision for gaming

High-PPI clarity for productivity

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Optimized refresh rates for every genre with Dual-Mode

Seamlessly match your game type with the ideal refresh rate using VESA Certified Dual-Mode—simply switch from 165Hz at 5K for AAA titles such as RPG and adventure to 330Hz at QHD for fast-paced games like FPS and racing.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) supports Dual Mode, offering 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD for games from RPG to FPS

LG UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) supports Dual Mode, offering 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD for games from RPG to FPS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1ms (GtG). Quick response for gameplay.

The 1ms (GtG) response time is built to reduce ghosting, helping maintain clearer on-screen transitions for smoother, more responsive gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Smooth motion that keeps you immersed

Minimize tears and lags with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth visuals with minimized motion blur and ghosting.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) delivers smooth, tear-free racing gameplay with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Latest connectivity for your powerful, future-ready gaming station

LG UltraGear evo AI 27GM950B features the latest port selection, including DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), USB Type-C (PD 90W), and HDMI 2.1—seamlessly connected to a wide range of gaming devices and bringing your ultimate gaming station. Equipped with DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR 20), LG UltraGear evo AI provides the high bandwidth required for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate gaming on high-performance GPUs—delivering clean visuals and smooth gameplay. USB Type-C supports display output, data transfer, and up to 90W device charging simultaneously, via a single cable. HDMI 2.1 provides stable connections with consoles and other devices.

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

UltraGear gaming monitor (27GM950B) connected to a PC, laptop, and console via DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Sound for clearer, more immersive gameplay

AI Sound intelligently separates individual audio elements—voices, effects, and background sounds—and adapts to gameplay for more controlled, immersive audio, creating a virtual 7.1.2 channel sound experience. Through 7W×2 built-in stereo speakers or headphones, voices remain clear even in intense firefights, while critical cues like approaching footsteps stay easy to detect during gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AI Scene Optimization for optimal display settings

AI Scene Optimization recognizes what’s on screen and automatically adjusts key picture settings such as color temperature, color enhancement, and sharpness to match each content type—including Office, Animation, Movie, Game, and Sports modes.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display - Size [Inch]

    27

  • Display - Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Display - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Display - Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    750

  • Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Display - Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Mini-LED Technology

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Others (Features)

    Delta E<2

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 1000

  • VRR

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Adapter

    Depend on Country

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black / 1.8m

  • Others (Accessory)

    cable holder

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • USB-C

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120x2880@144Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via USB-C)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    811*166*491

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.5*360.1*70

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.5*535.3*249.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.5

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    600

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    750

  • Color Bit

    10bit(8Bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.06B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.11655x0.11655mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y26

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    20V / 13.5A (270W)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

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