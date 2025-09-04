27-inch UltraGear evo GM9, Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor

*27GM950B offers a peak brightness of 1250 nits, measured under internal test conditions. Actual brightness may vary by usage environment.

**Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of March 2026, LG 27GM950B is the first gaming monitor to support AI upscaling to 5K resolution.

***27GM950B supports Dual-Mode with refresh rates of 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD.