Disclaimer:

*Available to Canadian residents from October 9, 2025, on LG.ca with purchase of select products, while supplies last. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer. No rain checks. Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. VIP sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.

Services must be added to the cart during checkout.

Free delivery services only applies to standard shipping, not express delivery. Free standard shipping offer applies to in-stock orders placed on LG.ca. Offer only applies to shipping addresses in Canada excluding Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories. Offer does not apply to Accessories, Microwaves, Vacuums, Pedestals/Sidekick. Items purchased online that do not qualify for free standard shipping are subject to standard shipping charges (unless otherwise indicated).

On the delivery date, LG agrees to haul away LG Member’s old appliance at no extra cost (excluding TVs, microwaves, vacuums, commercial appliances, refrigerators wider than 36"" and accessories). To qualify for this service, the old appliance must be the same appliance type and in the same space as the new one being delivered. The old appliance must be empty and disconnected from electricity, gas and/or water hookups. No obstacles can be in the path of removal including but not limited to furniture, narrow doorways or stairways, toys, pets, snow, ice, etc. LG will not disassemble old appliance prior to removal. LG may, in its sole discretion, refuse to deliver and/or haul away your appliance if it deems the conditions are too hazardous. For more info see our Terms & Conditions of Purchase.

Free basic installation using connectors supplied with appliances, excludes alterations to your home, including carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work. Customer should prepare new parts (e.g., water hose, vent) prior to the delivery. Appliance will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power, connection or required parts available at time of delivery. Product packaging will be removed. Cost of any additional services including but not limited to installation of a new waterline shall be borne by the Customer. For more info click on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase.