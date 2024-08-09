Sip into summer with a free LG tumbler

Dont compromise on quality. Replace your fridge water and air filters regularly. And the best part is, if you purchase your replace filters now, you will get a free LG tumbler!

Purchase qualifying refrigerator accessories as listed below to get your free tumbler:

• 3-pack fridge water filter ADQ74793510 / LT1000P3

• 2-pack fridge water filter ADQ74793513 / LT1000P2

• 2-Pack genuine replacement refrigerator water filter ADQ36006121 / LT700P2

• 3-Pack - 6 Month replacement refrigerator air filter ADQ73334011 / LT120F3

Life' Good