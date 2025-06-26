About Cookies on This Site

Energy savings rebate programs

Hey Quebec Residents!

Save up to $250* when you buy an eligible ENERGY STAR® certified LG Home appliances

*Eligible residents of certain provinces may qualify for rebates. A separate application is required, and the rebate is not offered directly by LG. Please see below for details and select your province for more information.

RebatesShop nowHow to claim

Available rebates on ENERGY STAR® certified appliances

Eligible ENERGY STAR® certified appliances can qualify for rebates of up to $250, with exact amounts varying by province and product type.


Heat pump dryer

$250


Induction range

$250

Shop eligible ENERGY STAR® certified LG appliances

Explore our lineup of certified energy-efficient appliances designed to help you save money and reduce environmental impact.

How to claim your energy rebate

To qualify for appliance rebates, you must:

Step 1

Be a residential customer connected to the electricity grid in your province*

Step 2

Purchase a new, eligible appliance. Used or refurbished appliances do not qualify.

Step 3

Submit your rebate application to your provincial rebate program within applicable time.

*Eligible residents of certain provinces may qualify for rebates. A separate application is required, and the rebate is not offered directly by LG. Please see below for details and select your province for more information.

Claim Now