About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG S77S 3.1.3 ch 400 W Sound bar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG S77S 3.1.3 ch 400 W Sound bar

S77S

LG S77S 3.1.3 ch 400 W Sound bar

TV is hung on the wall, displaying a neon graphic image. Below, soundbar is placed on the white shelf. On the right, a cream-coloured couch is displayed in the living room.

Enjoy real cinematic sound at home

Realistic surround sound you can feel. S77S soundbar is designed for sound performance in a beautiful bar and subwoofer.

WOW Orchestra creates captivating sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of the sound.

Variously figured blue-coloured sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

*Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

LG Sound Bar setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

*This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (0 - 100), Soundbar Mode Control.

*Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Immersive surround sound powered by 400W, 3.1.3 ch

S77S soundbar's 400W, 3.1.3 ch combined with Dolby Atmos and DTS : X, creates a new dimension of sound to bring powerful immersive sound for what you enjoy.

A wall mount TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar placed on the black shelf, facing the right side of the picture. Variously formed blue sound waves are coming from the sound bar. A dome-shaped sound blue sound wave is fully covering the two of them.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

A Dolby Atmos soundbar with triple up-firing channels

Enjoy an immersive cinematic experience at home with LG Soundbar S77S. Combining Triple Up-Firing Channels and Dolby Atmos, the soundbar deliver a wider and richer soundstage.

45 degree top view of LG TV and sound bar. TV is hung on the wall and the sound bar is placed on the marble shelf. TV is displaying a movie scene, and circular sound graphics are coming out from the triple up-firing channels.

Balanced and resonant bass

Music has never sounded deeper. The newly designed ported subwoofer emphasizes the intensity of bass sound.

Subwoofer is placed on the floor, and the sound graphics are coming out from the bottom.

*Sound graphic image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Sound bar and TV are placed on the white table and a racing scene is shown on the TV.

4K Pass-through keeps high quality

LG Soundbar has a 4K Pass-through. It transmits data without losing quality. So you can enjoy both stunning audio and video with minimal connections. 

*HDMI must support 4K Pass-through.

The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

VRR/ALLM enhances game play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.

*Console has to support VRR. VRR Pass-though limited to 60Hz content.

Triple Level Spatial Sound creates a virtual sound dome

LG Soundbar S77S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.

*The mid-layer is created using soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.

*If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

*Sound graphic image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Multi-channel audio experience that exceed expectations

With LG Soundbar S77S, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

LG AI Sound Pro optimizes sound for various contents

Enjoy your content with specialized sound modes— AI Sound Pro. It intelligently analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

There's a sound bar lying on the infinite space. Above the sound bar, and connectivity icons are shown above the sound bar.

Connect and enjoy more

Connect the LG Soundbar S77S your way. For gaming, connect with HDMI for VRR/ALLM/120Hz support. For music, connect with Bluetooth, Optical.

*HDMI must support 4K Pass-through.

*Both TV and Soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.

*Console has to support VRR. VRR Pass-though is limited to 120Hz content.

An aerial photo of green forest

Gray cubes with different heights are placed randomly.

Made with recycled plastic

UL has validated LG Soundbar as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic— We’re taking a more considerate approach to portable soundbar production.

*The above image is for representative purpose.

The sound bar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Recycled pulp packaging

LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam(Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

"*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.

**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

9 EA

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Sports

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

23 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

30 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

13.0 kg

Main

3.6 kg

Subwoofer

6.3 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890.0 x 61.5 x 126.0 mm

Subwoofer

195 x 361 x 280 mm

What people are saying

Buy Directly

S77S

LG S77S 3.1.3 ch 400 W Sound bar