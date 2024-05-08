Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR

S90TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 7.1.3 channel S90TR

Front view of LG Soundbar S90TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Screen images simulated.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets are coming out from the frontal perspective of the rear speakers.

*Screen images simulated.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel makes sound feel like it's coming from the middle of your LG TV for a lifelike sensation. 

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated.

Dolby Atmos

Movie night sounds like the theater with Dolby Atmos

Immerse yourself in every scene with Dolby Atmos's clear, realistic, and spatial theater-worthy sound.

A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Screen images simulated.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar, rear speakers and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

7.1.3ch Surround Sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

Elevate your LG TV with 670W 7.1.3ch surround sound, a subwoofer, up-firing rear speakers, and the immersive excellence of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, providing seamless integration for immersive sound.

*Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

A cozy concert in a living room is playing on the screen. The Soundbar Control menu appears as an overlay and the user navigates to soundbar settings.

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features, even while you watch.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

A close up of an LG Soundbar below a LG TV. A connectivity symbol is in between LG Soundbar and a LG TV, showing WOWCAST's wireless operation.

WOWCAST Ready

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight

WOWCAST lets you connect your LG Soundbar to your LG TV wirelessly and unlocks lossless multi-channel audio support.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Smart sound knows your taste

AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar, rear speakers and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.   

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay). 

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

******Rear speakers are sold separately.

*******Screen images simulated.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

An LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a modern city apartment. The LG Soundbar emits three branches of soundwaves, made of white droplets that float along the bottom of the floor. Next to the Soundbar is a subwoofer, creating a sound effect from the bottom.

2 Channel

An LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a modern city apartment. The LG Soundbar emits three branches of soundwaves, made of white droplets that float along the bottom of the floor. More white droplet soundwaves fire up from the top of the soundbar. Next to the Soundbar is a subwoofer, creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

Multi-Channel

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

LG Soundbar, rear speakers and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.

*Screen images simulated.

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming 

Sound syncs with every frame

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**According to HDMI 2.1 specifications standards, this soundbar supports eARC, VRR, and ALLM.

***TV, soundbar, and source device (e.g., gaming console) must all support VRR/ALLM.

****VRR pass-through supports 120Hz content. (For 4K, supports YCbCr 4:2:0 / For 1080p, supports 120Hz)

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

******HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.

HD Streaming

Streams in stunning HD

Stream from your favorite platforms without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Chromecast. 

'*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Compatibility

Use the platform of your choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.

**Google is a trademark of Google LLC, and the Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

***Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple AirPlay 2 are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

******Screen images simulated.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Pulp Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product due to a change in internal packaging from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

