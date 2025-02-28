Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mountain range with the frame of a TV around it as a creative way to highlight a large TV screen size. With the label 100 inches.

What's the right TV size for
your space?

Choose a more immersive viewing experience with LG Ultra Big TV. Enjoy content from movies, sports, and even games with the most vivid picture quality possible on an ultra large screen.¹

Bigger screens deliver more
immersive experiences

With advancements in TV technology, the high-resolution displays of today even allow you to enjoy the same immersiveness at shorter distances without losing picture quality.¹

Different living rooms with people enjoying their Ultra Big TVs in different ways. In one room, they are watching sports. In the other room, they are watching a movie. In the last room, a video game is on the screen.

How do you find the right TV size?

Choose the right-sized LG Ultra Big TV.² ³ ⁴

Instructional series showing how the ideal TV size changes based on the viewing distance from the TV. It shows changes from 2.3M to 3M.

With a viewing distance of just 3m, you can get a 100 inch TV

Find the right-sized TV. Measure viewing distance using the TV size in centimeters and multiply it by 1.2.

With advancements in picture technology, even smaller rooms can now enjoy bigger screens.

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers : Recommended Cinema Distance (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

How do you measure viewing distance?

• Know the size of your TV by measuring the diagonal length of the screen in centimeters.
• Based on the viewing angle of 40 degrees, multiply your TV size by 1.2 to find the appropriate viewing distance for your TV. 

Why choose an LG Ultra Big TV?

Enjoy immersiveness with scaled-up quality

LG TVs powered by alpha AI Processor can upscale low-resolution content and sound to provide high quality picture and audio on an Ultra Big screen.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Choose from a wide range of Ultra Big TVs

We have a diverse LG TV lineup. Each Ultra Big TV has a slim design, ensuring that despite the large screen size,

it'll still blend well with your space.¹ ³ ⁵

Different living rooms with different LG Ultra Big TVs mounted on the wall. In each of these spaces, the Ultra Big TV is paired with an LG Soundbar.

Discover the perfect large-screen TV for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
LG QNED92 product image
QNED92
Size Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch) Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65 inch) Up to 85 inch (85, 75, 65 inch)
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Processor αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Learn More Learn More Learn More

Smart Tips for Choosing Your TV

¹Screen images simulated.

²The relationship between TV size and distances/angles are based on human visual fields.

³Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

⁴Recommended Cinema Distance by Electronics review magazine in North America(RTings.com) and The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

⁵Support for this feature may vary by region and country.