Display solutions for restaurants & QSR signage to make a visual statement & add a level of refinement & distinction to your establishment. Find out more about our restaurant & QSR display solutions below.

Our display solutions for restaurants and QSR signage makes a bold visual statement unique to your establishment.

As your patrons come in to enjoy great food and drink, let LG satisfy their visual appetites. our display solutions for restaurants and QSR signage can make a visual statement to add a level of refinement and distinction to your establishment. LG brings it all together digital signage can be as simple as a single display with a single source of content, but also can be a complex system with many displays with multiple playlists streaming from multiple sources that have scheduling capabilities. • Update and transmit an instant promotion or change a daily special based on customer demand in real time.  • Integrate a television broadcast with targeted advertising or news of upcoming events. • Create dynamic menu boards that will attract customers and achieve the impact you want. • Build your brand image and enhance the quality of the customer experience. LG’s managed digital signage network gives you the flexibility and ease to control each of your displays individually, as a group, or as a tiled video wall from a centralized server. With a full complement of large format displays and commercial TVs, touch screen displays, mounts, and digital media players, our expert vertical market manager will bring all these components together to create a display solution tailored to your characteristic needs. our team of vertical market managers and application engineers will guide you through the development of a solution that will effectively target your customers make immediate returns on your investment. whether displaying dynamic advertising, menu boards, broadcast video, or other high impact content, LG will show you how our products integrate seamlessly within a commercial display network. Let us demonstrate how a well planned turnkey signage solution can be an effective sales tool for your business. to contact your LG sales representative, call 1.888.824.6211

